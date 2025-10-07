days
Professional Development

From the Editor: How Will You Be Remembered?

BYKerrie Lee Brown
UPDATED: September 30, 2025
PUBLISHED: October 7, 2025
Kerrie Lee Brown and Russell Brunson

As we wrap another remarkable year at SUCCESS®, I’m elated to set the stage for our inaugural legacy-themed issue. You’re in for a real treat.

With so much change in the world and AI at our fingertips, I’m reminded more and more that my personal legacy is a complex compilation of pain to purpose and struggle to success—literally and metaphorically. I’m blessed to be here, but not without a lot of blood, sweat and tears over the years—as well as a multitude of hurdles that I’ve had to overcome on the work front and home front. Something I’m sure every solopreneur can relate to in some way. As a mother to two boys, it has recently become clear that my legacy is not about the amount of interviews I conduct with celebrities or the VIP events I attend, but rather the standards I set and the values I champion in all areas of my life.

Which brings me to why it’s important to leave something behind that truly matters. And I don’t just mean for our families—as in financially—but for the industries we dedicate our days to and the communities we help shape throughout our lives.

Being at the helm of a legacy brand like SUCCESS® is both an honor and a responsibility. Since 1897, this publication has stood as a guiding light for ambitious individuals committed to personal and professional growth. It’s humbling to walk in the footsteps of so many trailblazing leaders who came before me, and it’s energizing to think about what lies ahead.

For me, legacy isn’t just about accolades or achievements; it’s about opening doors for others. After 30 years in the publishing industry, I’ve learned that every story we choose to tell, every rising voice we amplify, becomes part of our shared legacy. As a traditionally trained journalist, author, editor and now leader at SUCCESS®, I’ve always believed in editorial integrity as the foundation for building trust—and building futures.

Building a Legacy That Outlasts Success

Over the years, I’ve made it a personal mission to create space for emerging talent.

From mentoring young reporters to launching internship programs that champion diversity and innovation, I believe that legacy is best lived by giving others a chance to shine. I’ve seen firsthand how powerful it can be when you empower someone to find their voice and share it with the world.

That’s why this issue is so important to me. As we highlight our coveted brand’s history on page 42 and speak to industry professionals like Russell Brunson about his own business reckonings, this issue is about more than reflection—it’s about action. Which leads me to ask: What are you building that will outlast you? Whether you’re growing a business, raising a family or mentoring the next generation of entrepreneurs, the legacy you create starts with intention.

Thank you once again for allowing us to be a part of your journey. As you flip through these pages, I hope you’re inspired to think bigger about the impact you want to leave behind.

With gratitude and purpose,

Kerrie Lee Brown

Editor-in-Chief

SUCCESS® magazine

Discover more by subscribing to SUCCESS+™ to read the print issue in its entirety and so much more.

Kerrie Lee Brown is an international journalist, author and women's health advocate. Over the years, she has written for more than 150 publications worldwide and held numerous executive and senior editorial roles across Canada and the U.S. She has interviewed a plethora of Hollywood celebrities and some of the most inspiring thought leaders around the globe. Today, Kerrie Lee is the editor-in-chief of SUCCESS Enterprises' impressive magazine portfolio and an advocate for authentic storytelling as the founder of RedLilyLife.com.

