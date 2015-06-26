Being branded as the guy who tweets “the most unimportant things you’ll never need to know” has catapulted UberFacts founder Kris Sanchez into an enviable position: @multimillionaire.

The New Yorker, 24 years old in July, once dreamed of being a dancer, but now oversees the rapidly growing @UberFacts Twitter account that sports more than 11 million followers, including fellow social media darlings Kim Kardashian and Miley Cyrus. Sanchez’s Twitter handle generates $500,000 per year through marketing partnerships, and its branded iPhone app is estimated to bring in an additional $60,000 per week. Yes, per week.

Sanchez started to build his twee tweet empire in 2011 by skipping some meals and saving up $1,000. Then he strategically identified people with large followings on Twitter and paid them $50, give or take, to retweet his bits of trivia.

“Celebrities started following, and UberFacts began to grow organically,” says Sanchez, whose company is based in Los Angeles. “You really have to believe in what you’re doing and commit to doing it and making it happen. I survived on Cup Noodles ramen and McDonald’s, but it was worth it.”

He encourages marketing minds serious about showcasing their brands to unleash (ideally) two tweets every hour with the help of scheduling apps such as Hootsuite and to be consistent in content selection to win followers.

“You can’t go days, even hours, without tweeting. The more content you share, the more people will follow,” he adds.

Sanchez intends to expand his Twitter reach by writing a book filled with UberFacts. He’s even exploring the possibility of a branded television show.