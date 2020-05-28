How do you stand out from the competition?

There are 7.6 billion people on the planet, and there’s one thing that brings us all together: the fact that we’re all totally and utterly unique. We just have to embrace our uniqueness.

No matter what you do, if you want to stand out from the competition, the key is to look back on your past, because your past is the key to your differentiator. Look at what has happened in your past and your story, so that you can get to your soul and you can get to your own journey, because no one else has ever walked in your shoes. Once you can get clarity on that, a little light bulb will go off where you can see how that links to what you do.

Once you see how that links to what you do, you can start introducing that to your career. You may initially look at it and say, “But I love family and yet I’m in real estate”—so start talking about family within real estate. Or you might say, “I’m a dentist and I love jazz”—so start talking about jazz within your dentistry, because there are people who will connect with that.

We don’t connect with brands, we connect with other people: their heart, their soul, what makes them unique, and their life story. So get clarity on your life story. Embrace it; successes, failures, the hurts and all, because all of this is what makes you human.

If you want to stand out from the crowd, if you want to differentiate yourself from the competition, then get clarity on what makes you unique, no matter what that is, and start putting that out there. Once you do this, I bet you’ll start seeing some results.