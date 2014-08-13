You can do a lot of things by yourself, including start a business. But how far can you really go if you’re flying completely solo?

“If you don’t grow, you die—and you need an advisory board to grow,” says Dan Weinfurter, the founder of two Inc. 500 companies and author of Second Stage Entrepreneurship: Ten Proven Strategies for Driving Aggressive Growth, one chapter of which is devoted to boards.

Weinfurter, who sits on 10 advisory boards, believes that all small-business owners should surround themselves with more smart people. Advisers bring in expertise, fresh ideas, honest feedback and a sounding board in times of challenge. But relatively few organizations create such a team. Weinfurter consulted with a bank that lent to mid-sized businesses, and it reported that less than 2 percent of its clients had advisory boards.

Marissa Levin is the CEO and founder of two companies—the leadership coaching firm Successful Culture and the communications firm Information Experts. She is also the author of Built to SCALE: How Top Companies Create Breakthrough Growth through Exceptional Advisory Boards. Levin says it’s never too late—or too early—to create a team of trusted consultants. “You should have a board the minute you start the business,” she says. “There is so much you need to know and execute right out of the gate.”

The following are some frequently asked questions about advisory boards:

Who should be on my advisory board?

Identify your company’s “holes and goals,” Levin says. What areas of expertise do you lack? Who can fill those gaps? A baker knows how to make pies. He benefits by surrounding himself with advisers in the fields of real estate, multilevel distribution, manufacturing and human resources.

Your board should be diverse, reflecting the demographics of your customers and partners. Don’t get too comfortable by compiling a group of advisers who are at the same levels in their businesses. Surround yourself with those who are more successful than you. But the overall theme is this: “Advisers should be people who believe in the business and in the business owner,” Levin says.

Who should not be an adviser?

Levin warns against the lure to name well-known executives to your board for the cachet of their name alone. Other no-no’s: someone who is not a true personality fit, not fully onboard with your mission or can’t commit to the meeting schedule. Stick with experts who are accessible and committed, Levin says.

Who else should not be invited? Friends, Weinfurter says. “They may not be sufficiently honest.” If they’re too blunt, your friendship could suffer.

Do you have to pay advisers?

At the beginning, no. If you have in-person meetings, you should pay for transportation, hotel and meals (or, if they are local, a nice dinner). But advisers—especially for very small businesses—reap non-financial perks from being on a board: the benefit of helping a growing business, networking, being part of a success story, getting new and inspiring ideas for their own projects, and staying relevant. Sometimes funded companies pay advisers, with rates in the range of one-quarter to one-half of a percent of equity.

How many advisers will you need?

An advisory board can be as small as one or two people, says Levin, a solopreneur who enlists five advisers on her board. Most experts suggest six to eight.

How do you ask people to be advisers?

Weinfurter suggests starting the old-fashioned way, by asking your circle of friends and colleagues, along with partners like your banker, accountant and lawyer. But before you approach someone, “Be sure to have your house in order,” Levin says. Introduce yourself, your business and your goals, and state specifically why you are seeking the person’s expertise. Ask for a meeting to see if there may be an alignment with your vision. Outline any time requirements and compensation. “Just like every single decision you make in your business, make sure you have put plenty of thought into it,” she says.