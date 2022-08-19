Work culture is more important than ever, especially post-pandemic. Melissa Daimler talks with Tristan Ahumada about her new book, ReCulturing, and the various dynamics that play a role in a company’s culture. She explains why a work culture can die out, and how to actively build a strong one that resonates with employees and job candidates alike.

The concept of a work culture may not be a new one, but it has certainly grown in importance over the last few years as more employees seek companies with strong values. Daimler, however, warns that a workplace culture can easily die out without effort. To avoid this, workplace culture should be reviewed during key company growth points, a discussion which should involve the employees. Against a backdrop of her own work experiences, Daimler discusses embedding the workplace culture behaviors into existing processes, and the importance of learning and development opportunities.

Brilliant Thoughts with Tristan Ahumada is no longer releasing new episodes on the SUCCESS Podcast Network, but you can still listen to the full conversation below.