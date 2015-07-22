While news outlets love to headline with rock-star crowdfunding successes—like Pebble Time watch , which raised a record $1 million in 49 minutes (and more than $20 million at presstime), and the Coolest Cooler , which has brought in more than $13 million—there are untold failures, too.

Consider the statistics from the granddaddy of crowdfunding platforms, Kickstarter. Of the 20,000 campaigns launched on the platform each year, only 38 percent reach their goals, and another 25 percent fail to be accepted to the platform. Despite the many successes, the average amount most completed campaigns garner is less than $10,000, and a little more than 2 percent rake in more than six figures.

Yet crowdfunding can’t be ignored as a way to raise money for new businesses or to launch new products. The practice contributed $65 billion and 270,000 jobs to the global economy in 2014, according to estimates by Fundable, one of the more than 500 platforms in the world.

“Raising $1 million or more is like winning the lottery—it only happens if the wind and moon and stars align,” says Wall Street veteran Deborah Jackson, founder and CEO of Plum Alley, a crowdfunding site for female entrepreneurs, and co-founder of Women Innovate Mobile accelerator. “But unlike going for traditional financing, crowdfunding is a very easy, low-risk way to test products and ideas and get successful ones off the ground.”

To become one of the success stories, here are some things you should consider:

• Is your business right for crowdfunding? Easily understood physical products (as opposed to services) tend to lend themselves to crowdfunding.

• Are you ready to invest time and effort (and probably money) in the campaign? Don’t be halfhearted in your attempt. Failed crowdfunding campaigns live on in Google searches and in unfortunate profiles on sites like Kickended, which documents campaigns that raised zero. “If you later go out to find [venture capital] or angel funding, and your company pops up on the Internet as a failure, you will find yourself on the defensive,” Jackson says. “You don’t want that.”

• Why are you crowdfunding? Statistically, startups that use crowdfunding to presell or test new products fare better than those with no tangible deliverables on donations. “This is a very valuable way to test the market—it de-risks the process, compared with fronting the money to produce a product and crossing your fingers someone will buy it,” Jackson says.

• Are you ready to sell? Jackson says that only about 20 percent of crowdfunding will come from the platform’s traffic. You must derive the rest from your network. She says most people underestimate the scope of their networks—people they hang out with, academic and professional histories, religious affiliations, kids’ schools, neighborhood associations, even their dentists.

• Devise a sales strategy. The more directly you communicate with potential donors, the better. Events to launch the product tend to secure commitments, as do phone calls and personal emails. Social media is the least effective method, Jackson says. “We’re all bombarded with so many social media messages it’s hard to get above the noise,” she says.

• Invest in quality video. Short professional videos that tell a compelling story about the founder or demonstrate the product effectively are strong sales strategies. But you don’t have to spend a ton of money on high-end video production.

• A word about public relations. Professional PR is expensive, and do-it-yourself PR is difficult. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t look for opportunities. If you have a niche target customer, relevant media outlets such as an industry publication or big hobby blog could provide great exposure. “Just because people see your product in a prestigious magazine or on TV does not mean they will support your campaign,” Jackson says.