How Executives Can Prevent Burnout

Across boardrooms and Google Meets, a quiet yet powerful transformation is underway, where even high-powered executives are starting to rethink what it means to sustain performance. Once whispered about behind closed doors, the importance of burnout prevention and emotional well-being has become a vital part of the executive conversation—and no longer something to be ashamed of. Today’s leaders are beginning to view mental and physical wellness not as luxuries but as strategic health advantages.

Recent data shows why this shift matters. According to Businesssolver’s 2024 State of Workplace Empathy study, 55% of CEOs reported experiencing a mental health issue in the past year—a staggering 24-point increase from the previous year. Even more telling, 52% of CEOs described their workplace culture as “toxic,” more than their own employees did.

These numbers aren’t just alarming; they’re a wake-up call. Leaders might not always know exactly what’s wrong, but they know something feels off.

“Anxiety is an inherent challenge in high-pressure careers,” says Janna Koretz, Psy.D, founder of Azimuth Psychological. “[It often escalates] from a manageable baseline to a cumbersome, intrusive burden under peak stress—[and] it rarely travels alone.” Burnout, imposter syndrome and depression often accompany anxiety, quietly eroding effectiveness.

When Hustle Backfires

Licensed clinical professional counselor Anne Appel says the warning signs are easy to miss, precisely because they resemble the very traits leaders are rewarded for. “On the surface, these behaviors can look like productivity, control and commitment,” she explains. “Many genuinely believe they’re operating at this level for their families or their teams. But in truth, these are often unexamined survival strategies—ingrained responses that may feel effective in the short term but ultimately erode well-being, leadership capacity and long-term sustainability.” We’ve all been there—crushing deadlines, endless Zooms and working straight through meals, all while still telling ourselves we’re fine.

Rather than waiting for a crisis to spark change, Appel invites executives to check in with themselves. “I encourage leaders to ask: How am I really doing—physically, emotionally and relationally? And even more revealing—What do the people closest to me notice when I’m under stress?" she says. The answers can offer valuable insight into patterns that may quietly drain energy or clarity.

Recognizing these habits as signals—not flaws—empowers leaders to course-correct early and model healthier norms for their teams.

Why Vulnerability is a Move

“Contrary to old-fashioned leadership myths, vulnerability doesn’t weaken leaders—it strengthens their impact,” Koretz says. “The belief that any emotional expression erodes respect is a misnomer; vulnerability actually fosters crucial human connection.” Authenticity builds trust, boosts retention and increases performance. It also shifts culture from stoic endurance to shared humanity.

Appel encourages reframing stress from “normal to notable.” She reminds clients that if their batteries are drained, “they can’t effectively lead or support their teams, so prioritizing mental and physical well-being is essential.” This doesn’t mean overhauling your life, taking a sabbatical or changing careers. It means tapping into the present and building on what’s already there—turning a shower into a mindful experience, weaving in reflection time during your commute or adding more purposeful pauses.

Systems are Greater than Willpower

Rather than relentlessly pushing through, it’s time to do something about it. Awareness is essential, but the leaders who thrive build systems to keep stress from taking the wheel. These aren’t sweeping overhauls. They’re small, repeatable habits designed to support clarity, energy and sustainable success.

Here are five ways high performers can stay sharp without burning out.

1. Train Your Brain

Meditation, breathwork and mindfulness apps, like Calm and Headspace, help leaders stay grounded under mounting pressure. Seven to nine hours of sleep a night is essential for focus and mood regulation.

Self-compassion, says Appel, is a leadership muscle. It fosters resilience, prevents burnout and promotes emotionally secure workplaces. Simple tools like catching self-critical thoughts, using affirmations or reframing setbacks can help build it. Far from leading to complacency, it sharpens clarity and empathy.

2. Get Reflective

Self-reflection is a powerful start, but long-standing patterns often need external support to shift. Therapy, coaching or mentorship can help leaders untangle deeply rooted challenges and translate insight into lasting change.

“To perform at your best in any area of life, deep self-awareness and the ability to translate that into daily action are crucial,” Koretz says. “While self-reflection is valuable, truly understanding and altering deep-seated patterns independently is often insufficient. Many struggles originate far back in one’s life, creating complexities that typically require the objective perspective and skilled intervention of an expert to fully resolve. People who realize this then make the time and see the drastic benefits.”

3. Move Your Mental Clarity

Exercise isn’t just about fitness—it’s a mental reset. Whether it’s running, yoga or strength training, movement helps reduce stress, boost energy and sharpen focus. Good nutrition also plays a crucial role. By streamlining food choices through meal prepping or nutrition plans, leaders can eliminate decision fatigue and fuel sustained clarity throughout the day.

4. Don’t Hoard the Work

Effective delegation frees leaders to focus on high-impact decisions. It also prevents burnout and empowers teams. Trusting others isn’t just efficient—it’s a vote of confidence that builds a stronger culture. Letting go of control creates space for fresh perspectives and unexpected solutions to emerge.

5. Protect Your Time like a CEO

Top performers are intentional with their schedules. They block out space for deep work, rest and personal priorities—and they protect it.

“Normalizing pauses, saying ‘no’ and setting healthy boundaries aren’t signs of weakness. They’re powerful leadership tools,” Appel says. “When rest and reflection are reframed as strategic assets rather than indulgences, leaders become more effective, not less.”

When leaders model well-being, they permit others to follow suit. “Framing mental health as a performance asset, not just a personal issue, shifts culture from reactive to strategic,” Appel says. “It’s not about appearing vulnerable—it’s about leading with clarity and intention.”

Image courtesy of Okrasiuk

This article was first published in the January/February 2026 issue of SUCCESS Magazine. Get your copy here.