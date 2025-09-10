Transform Your Team With Daily Affirmations

Every morning before leaving the house, Artis Stevens and his family stand together and recite four simple phrases: “Be smart, be strong, be kind, and be you.” As CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Stevens has transformed this childhood practice into a leadership philosophy that influences both his personal and professional life.

This daily ritual is more than a feel-good moment, though. Research shows regular affirmations can lower stress, boost well-being, increase academic performance and make people more likely to change their behavior. These are benefits any leader needs in today’s challenging business environment.

The power of positivity

Stevens learned the power of positive words from his parents, who asked their children to choose an affirmation each morning. “Their thing was [to] say a word in the morning that you want to live by for the day. And it had to be some kind of positive affirmation,” Stevens recalls.

Now, he’s passing this tradition to his daughters with a twist. Instead of changing daily, their family uses the same four affirmations consistently: Be smart, be strong, be kind and be you.

Each phrase carries a deeper meaning. “Be smart” isn’t just about mental smarts. “Certainly to be smart in school but the focus is talking about making smart decisions,” Stevens explains.

Being strong goes beyond physical strength to “being strong in character.” Being kind starts with others, but it also includes self-compassion because “true kindness and love comes from loving yourself and being kind to yourself.”

The final affirmation—be you—encourages authenticity. It means “coming to any space, any community, any environment, authentically you. And not having to compromise who you are, what you believe.”

His teenage daughters have embraced the practice, even reminding their parents when they forget. “They’ll be like, ‘Hey, what about our daily affirmations?’ That’s awesome,” Stevens says.

Leading with affirmation

This morning ritual has transformed Stevens’ leadership approach at Big Brothers Big Sisters. “The way I try to come into leading and being in the job or in any career has been… [to] create an environment where hopefully people feel safe.” He focuses on building what he calls a “village” culture. “Everybody has a role. Everybody plays a part, and everybody’s valued,” he says.

For leaders wanting to start their own affirmation practice, Stevens offers practical advice. “Everything starts with a step. And that step doesn’t have to be a leap,” he says. Stevens warns against society’s pressure to make dramatic changes. Instead, small, consistent steps build trust and connection over time.

“We’re going to take a step to start doing [affirmations] as a family. And then it would lead to other things,” Stevens explains. Those small beginnings evolved into family dinners, celebration rituals and moments of reflection. And it’s something he carries into his own work as a CEO.

Affirmations to start your practice

Whether you’re leading a family or a Fortune 500 company, these affirmations can help you start your day in the right way.

For Personal Growth:

I am capable of handling whatever comes my way.

I choose progress over perfection.

My challenges help me grow stronger.

For Leadership:

I create space for others to succeed.

I lead with empathy and understanding.

My team’s success is my success.

Our differences make us stronger.

The key is consistency. Pick affirmations that resonate with your values and repeat them daily—even when you don’t feel like it.

Stevens’ morning ritual proves that sometimes the most powerful tools are the simplest ones, shared in the quiet moments before the day begins.

Photo from fizkes/Shutterstock.com