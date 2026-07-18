How Corporate-Nonprofit Partnerships Drive Business Growth

Corporate giving isn’t just a part of corporate social responsibility—it’s also good for business. According to Benevity’s 2025 State of Corporate Purpose report, 88% of leaders credit impact strategies with future-proofing their business through increased customer loyalty, greater investor interest and stronger talent acquisition and retention.

“Consumers talk a lot about wanting to buy from or support socially conscious businesses, and that shows up in all kinds of ways,” says Roxanne N. Cohen, a Northern California-based philanthropy adviser and fundraising consultant.

As employees, consumers and investors lean into companies that partner with nonprofits, corporate giving has evolved beyond a one-time donation to a strategic business imperative. Here’s a look at how meaningful nonprofit partnerships are structured and how they can create an exponential impact for both parties.

The Outsized Impact of Corporate Giving

Businesses that partner with nonprofits can impact them far beyond the monetary, volunteer or in-kind donations they contribute. Their support creates a ripple effect of meaningful change for individuals and communities, especially at a time when other funding sources are waning.

While federal and state funding has significantly contracted in recent history, corporate giving hit record highs in 2024. Last year, it reached its highest level on record—$44.4 billion—in both current and inflation-adjusted dollars. Those contributions enable nonprofits to provide critical support to the people they serve.

Many individuals are already working to create giving programs to do just this. For instance, after co-founding a successful for-profit custom software development company, Annmarie Lanesey founded Can Code Communities to train people of all ages for software career opportunities and connect them with employers. In less than a decade, she has led the nonprofit from startup to thriving with more than $1 million in revenue.

“Corporate partnerships have been significant in allowing us to create the kind of impact we’ve been having on people by creating economic mobility through technology training and workforce development,” she says.

Businesses that partner with nonprofits experience multiple benefits, in addition to customer loyalty. Here are a few:

Brand differentiation: A strong nonprofit partnership signals your company’s values and commitment to community impact

Employee engagement: Programs that allow staff to volunteer or contribute can deepen morale and job satisfaction

Shared visibility: Nonprofits can amplify your brand through joint campaigns, social media or events

The Types of Corporate Giving

Financial donations are often the first option for nonprofit support. However, while monetary contributions provide critical funding, they aren’t the only way to make an impact.

Depending on your business type, there are endless avenues for providing support beyond cash. At Can Code Communities, Lanesey has adopted a stakeholder engagement model that allows anyone interested in participating to do so. Can Code Communities corporate partners also serve as board members, hire program graduates of the program, staff service projects and more.

“We have a unique volunteer opportunity for IT staff at different companies,” Lanesey says. “Their people come and mentor in our classes and talk about what it’s like to work at their company, some of the roles, their corporate culture and why [someone would] want to go work for a company.”

Cohen highlights Salesforce as a leader in corporate giving. Their 1-1-1 model—donating 1% of equity, 1% of technology and 1% of their employees’ time—has become a blueprint for meaningful engagement.

“There’s a lot of room for flexibility and creativity in deciding how to partner with a nonprofit, though. Corporate giving programs often include the following:

In-kind contributions: Provide products, supplies or services the nonprofit can use directly

Technology: Gift technology like computers and printers

Employee volunteerism: Create opportunities for employees to volunteer in the nonprofit, like mentorships, presentations and clean-up days

Event series sponsorships: Fund multiple programs throughout the year for continuous exposure, rather than just supporting a single event

Matched employee donations: Match a percentage of employee gifts to a nonprofit of their choice

Co-branded marketing: Collaborate on blog posts, newsletters or joint campaigns to tell the story of your shared impact

“It depends on what kind of company and size, but companies that think about matching donations of their employees are incredible,” Cohen says. By way of example, she adds that her husband works for Synchrony Financial, one of many companies that match employee donations. Synchrony’s matching gifts program, she says, is “super generous.”

“It’s really encouraging to us as individuals—and knowing he can apply for a match doubles the impact,” she adds.

How to Choose the Right Nonprofit Partner

There are nearly 2 million nonprofits in the United States that can benefit from corporate support. Smaller one-off donations may be part of a larger corporate giving strategy, but large, ongoing commitments require thoughtful planning and due diligence to ensure fit.

“One of the things that is important for companies to consider is the source of their philanthropic funds or partnership funds,” Cohen says. “Sometimes companies have a marketing budget, and they look at this as their marketing budget. Bring it up to either an executive level or even as part of people and culture [budgets].”

When determining which nonprofits to support, consider the following:

Mission alignment: Ask yourself if there’s a resonance between what your business offers and what the nonprofit does

Operational transparency: Review the nonprofit’s website, financials and leadership to ensure it’s reputable and impactful

Think local: Consider organizations within the immediate community or the local region

“If you’re a global enterprise, think locally,” Cohen says. “I love it when organizations think about the local community. It’s where their employees live and where it can be the most hands-on.”

How to Structure & Sustain the Partnership

Establishing and maintaining a partnership boils down to relationships and clear goals, according to Cohen.

For regular, ongoing agreements, she recommends a written document that defines expectations like the following:

What type of support is provided?

How long is the agreement in place?

What kind of visibility will the business receive?

Can the company promote its products or services through nonprofit channels?

How will impact be measured and reported?

Cohen also stresses the importance of regular check-ins and feedback loops. Businesses should treat nonprofit partners like any key stakeholder, which involves recognizing their value, staying in touch and reporting on outcomes.

“Create an experience through site visits,” she adds. “A table at a gala is not what gives them a sense of the impact and importance of their gifts. Make sure there are opportunities for them to come, see and meet the people firsthand and [learn] how the organization is making a difference in their lives.”

If in-person visits aren’t possible, prioritize sharing stories and impact messages through various channels instead.

“Shifting the mindset to a year-round partnership allows for relationship building among the people and among the organizations,” Cohen says. “Through relationships, you build trust and familiarity, [which allows] new ideas to grow and develop.”

Image courtesy of PeopleImages/Shutterstock

This article was first published in the November 2025 issue of SUCCESS® digital edition. Get your FREE copy here.