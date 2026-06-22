Using AI to confirm every decision does not build your decision confidence. It erodes it. And the leaders feeling this most sharply right now are the ones who adopted AI the most aggressively. You have more information than you have ever had, yet you second-guess calls you used to make in an hour and wait for data that only confirms what you already know.

You can generate a strategy memo in four minutes, stress-test a choice from six angles before 8 a.m., and run competitive analysis while you eat breakfast. So why are you less sure of yourself than you were three years ago? The answer has nothing to do with the quality of your tools and everything to do with what constant confirmation does to a mind.

You Are Not Getting Smarter, You Are Getting More Dependent

A 2026 Boston Consulting Group study of nearly 1,500 U.S. workers, summarized on BCG’s own site , named something many executives had been feeling but could not articulate. Heavy AI users reported mental fog, difficulty focusing and slower decision-making, and the researchers linked the pattern to more decision fatigue, more errors and higher intent to quit. The leaders leaning on AI most to improve decision quality may be quietly degrading it.

This shows up across founder-CEOs in private equity and real estate: people who describe themselves as sharper than ever because of their AI stack, yet who cannot make a call without a deck to hide behind. The instinct they used to trust now feels like an opinion they have to justify. That is decision confidence eroding in real time, and it has a specific mechanism.

SUCCESS® Tip: Audit your last five AI sessions. If most were confirming a decision you had already made rather than retrieving a fact you lacked, you are scanning for reassurance, not information.

AI Became the Perfect Partner for Your Survival Wiring

The deeper driver is not the tool. It is the part of your operating system, built over decades, that reads uncertainty as threat—what I call the “Hidden Motives to Survive.” It does not distinguish between physical danger and a business decision with an ambiguous outcome. An unconfirmed commitment registers as a vulnerability, and the system will do whatever it takes to reduce that vulnerability before you act.

For most of human history that threat-scanning was bounded. You could only check what you could think of with the data on hand. AI removed the boundary. Now your survival wiring has a tool that generates infinite “what if” scenarios on demand, at any hour, in any direction. Every prompt feels like diligence. It is often survival scanning. You are not researching the decision. You are asking the system to keep checking until the threat signal goes quiet, and the threat signal never fully goes quiet. What you accept will transform. What you resist will persist, and every confirmation loop trains you to need one more pass before the next call.

SUCCESS® Tip: Give yourself a hard stop. Decide in advance how many AI passes a decision gets—often one—then close the tool and commit. The limit interrupts the scan.

Confidence Is Built the Way You Stopped Building It

Decision confidence is not a feeling that arrives once you have gathered enough information. It is a capacity built by making calls with incomplete information and surviving the outcome. The calls you made with 60% of the information you wanted are the ones that built the muscle.

When AI confirms a decision before you commit, you bypass that mechanism. Your system learns that confidence requires external validation, and over time that feels true in your body—not because your judgment declined, but because you stopped exercising it. Research from Microsoft and Carnegie Mellon University found the same fault line in knowledge workers: the more confidence people placed in the AI, the less they engaged their own critical thinking. They were offloading judgment to the tool, and the capacity quietly atrophied.

SUCCESS® Tip: Once a week, make one real call with the information you already have and no AI pass at all. Confidence is a muscle, and it only grows under load.

How High Performers Use AI without Losing Their Judgment

The higher the stakes, the more your survival wiring runs pre-decision threat simulations, and AI is perfectly calibrated to feed that loop. In private equity, every model is contestable, so AI generates ten new risk scenarios for every one you resolve. In real estate, the analysis never fully settles. The leaders thriving in these environments draw a hard line: they use AI for data retrieval, not decision confirmation. They pull the information, close the laptop and make the call.

AI is not making you less capable. It is giving your survival wiring the perfect partner to run unlimited threat scans before every commitment, and no productivity framework resolves that on its own. The deeper work of quieting that wiring is what I built the Rapid Enlightenment Process to do, but the discipline you can start today is simple: let AI inform the decision, never make it.

Pull the data, then trust yourself to close the tool and choose.

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