I’m the new editor in chief of SUCCESS. I’ve been at the magazine for a little over three years, and I’ve learned from some of the best editors and writers in the business. But I’ve been exposed to something even more impactful during my time here.

I’m talking about personal development. PD, we call it at the office. It just so happens to be the theme of this issue, the first that I’ve captained. And I think that’s very fitting.

When I originally told people I was joining SUCCESS and explained that it is a magazine for entrepreneurs and anyone interested in personal development, I learned that some people weren’t sure what personal development even meant. Yeah, they had heard of people like Jim Rohn and Zig Ziglar, but never really paid any attention to their messages. They didn’t think these legends were speaking to them. Some even thought that the people who sat in those audiences or bought those books were merely desperate to latch onto something, that they were lacking confidence or hope. They claimed that the people who bought into the message of personal development were weak.

I gladly explained to my friends why they were so wrong.

People who seek personal development aren’t weak. They’re strong! It takes great strength to admit to yourself and the people around you, I am not perfect. I can be better. Most people don’t want to admit that. They want to live in the world of their Facebook profiles, where everything is going great and they have life all figured out. But that’s not reality. Whether it is in our relationships, our health, our jobs or the businesses we’re building, we all have room to improve. Maybe we’re pretty good. Maybe we’re really good. But we’re not perfect. We’ll never get to perfect, but we can certainly try. And that will take us pretty far.

At its core, that’s what personal development is: the acknowledgement that we can be better and the devoted practice of working to become better. Think how far ahead of the average person you are just because you make an effort. By subscribing to SUCCESS or grabbing a copy off the shelf, you’ve zoomed past the guy who dismisses the idea that he needs to work on himself or the girl who expects a great life to be given to her.

Around the office, we’re constantly hearing from readers who have built better lives for themselves, channeling the personal development lessons we teach month after month into breakthrough success as entrepreneurs. Those are the stories that inspire us most. It’s an incredible feeling to know that we can play a part in helping an entrepreneur pick himself up by his own boostraps to build a business that impacts countless lives. That’s the American Dream!

The January 2016 issue celebrates the power of personal development. Read our cover story about Sara Blakely, the billionaire founder of Spanx, to find out how motivation and wisdom from the legendary Wayne Dyer shaped her success. Read about this year’s SUCCESS 25 to discover how PD leaders improve people’s lives every day. Read how funnyman Drew Carey made peace with himself using the timeless lessons our magazine teaches each month.

There are so many inspiring stories in this issue and so many lessons you can put in practice today. My team and I are proud of the issue, and we’re proud to have someone as strong as you as a reader.