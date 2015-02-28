For a television character that was incapable of emotion, Dr. Spock’s last tweet is a beautiful sentiment. But fans across social media—both Trekkies and non-Trekkies alike—are uniting over the Star Trek character’s famous Vulcan hand gesture and mantra, “Live long and prosper” expressed in the hashtag #LLAP.

A life is like a garden. Perfect moments can be had, but not preserved, except in memory. LLAP — Leonard Nimoy (@TheRealNimoy) February 23, 2015

Actor Dave Prowse, who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy

Cartoon family The Simpsons

Canadian actor Patrick Adams

Instead of commenting post your own. Pass it on. #LLAP A photo posted by Patrick Adams (@halfadams) on Feb 27, 2015 at 11:24am PST

Share a link to your Spock #LLAP tribute in the comments below.