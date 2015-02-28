For a television character that was incapable of emotion, Dr. Spock’s last tweet is a beautiful sentiment. But fans across social media—both Trekkies and non-Trekkies alike—are uniting over the Star Trek character’s famous Vulcan hand gesture and mantra, “Live long and prosper” expressed in the hashtag #LLAP.
A life is like a garden. Perfect moments can be had, but not preserved, except in memory. LLAP
— Leonard Nimoy (@TheRealNimoy) February 23, 2015
Actor Dave Prowse, who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy
Very sad news! RIP @TheRealNimoy #LLAP pic.twitter.com/VYLLK5ztUH
— Dave Prowse (@isDARTHVADER) February 27, 2015
Cartoon family The Simpsons
Goodbye, Leonard. You will be greatly missed. #LLAP pic.twitter.com/AcdglYh2by
— The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) February 27, 2015
Canadian actor Patrick Adams
Share a link to your Spock #LLAP tribute in the comments below.