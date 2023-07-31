Everyone needs a peaceful night’s sleep to function properly the next day. But too often, our minds race at bedtime, and our bodies remain tense. This is where guided sleep meditation comes to the rescue.

Sleep meditation is a powerful practice that can help you fall asleep faster and wake up refreshed. The primary goal of these meditations is to help people let go of daily stresses, calm their minds, relax their bodies and enter a state of deep relaxation.

Guided sleep meditations can also be a great way to access a meditative mind before bed for better mental, physical and emotional well-being.

Sleep meditation could be important if you’re among the many Americans who struggle with sleep. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in three American adults reported they don’t get enough sleep every day.

If you find you’re one of those people who doesn’t get enough rest, sleep meditation could be a good option for you. Here are some things you should know about sleep meditation that can help you calm your mind and rest better, as well as our top picks for guided sleep meditations to help you get the rest you need.

Why Is Sleep Meditation Important?

Mindful sleep meditation can be helpful for your overall health and well-being. It can improve your mood, ease anxiety and even enhance brain function.

Sleep meditation allows you to relax in a reclined position. Your ultimate goal is to fall asleep faster and remain tranquil until morning. It’s specifically designed to prepare your mind and body for sleep by slowing down random thoughts and inducing relaxation.

Sleep meditation is a natural and effective solution for those who want rejuvenating sleep. After all, humans need at least seven hours of sound sleep daily, and health issues like weight gain, diabetes, heart disease, depression and other problems can arise if they don’t get enough sleep.

What Is the Sleep Meditation Process?

Sleep meditation combines elements of traditional meditation, such as mindfulness and focused breathing, with soothing and verbal guidance. Additionally, calm voices, natural sounds, gentle music and other tools work in tandem to guide you to sleep and keep you in a state of rest throughout the night.

There are endless benefits of guided meditation for sleep, including:

Reduced stress and anxiety

Decreased likelihood of insomnia or waking up through the night

Less time falling asleep and enhanced sleep quality

Better focus and concentration

Improved emotional well-being

How Do I Meditate to Sleep?

Guided sleep meditations aren’t all the same. Varying options and styles allow you to experiment and find the best fit to help you rest more easily. But the core principles of most sleep meditations are the same and include the following steps:

Setting up a comfortable environment by dimming the lights to ensure no distractions Finding a relaxed position, usually in your bed and on your back Focusing on breathing by inhaling deeply and slowly Progressively relaxing your muscle groups, starting at your feet and up to your head Visualizing peaceful and serene settings to calm your active mind further Following a guided meditation track, if available

Guided sleep meditations walk you through these sleep stages at bedtime. They also provide visualization exercises, sleep-inducing stories, natural sounds and low-volume music. Successfully following these steps can help you wipe away your day’s stress and relax deeply with inner peace. Once your body finds the balance between relaxation and focus, you may fall asleep even during nighttime meditation.

What Are the Best Guided Sleep Meditations to Try?

With that in mind, let’s look at some of the best guided sleep meditation audio tracks. We’ve listed a variety of sleep meditation styles so you can explore and find the type of meditation that helps you sleep best.

1. ASMR 100 Triggers to Help You Sleep

By ASMR Darling

YouTube Rating: 387,000 likes

Length: 4.5 hours

Where to find: YouTube

Best for: Deep relaxation

Cost: Free

ASMR stands for autonomous sensory meridian response, i.e., the tingly feeling you get from whispered voices and gentle sounds. With 100 ASMR triggers, this track will help you rest peacefully with a sense of safety and comfort. So, if you enjoy ASMR and are looking for restful sleep, this is the best guided sleep meditation to practice.

Pros

A gentle and calming voice

Accessible for people new to ASMR

High production quality offers a more immersive experience

Free meditation

Cons

Length can be a concern for users who prefer shorter sessions

Some people may find ambient noises distracting while entering the relaxation stage

Get this meditation here.

2. Sleep Stories

By Calm

YouTube Rating: 62,000 likes

Length: Varies anywhere between one minute and one hour

Where to find: Calm app or YouTube

Best for: Everyone overall

Cost: Free trial; full meditation app subscription: $69.99 per year at the App Store and Google Play

Many of us have had family members or others read bedtime stories to us, lulling us to sleep in comfort and peace. Along with other guided meditations, the Calm app features bedtime stories for adults. These sleep-inducing tales contain music, sound effects and soothing words that help listeners drift off to dreamland. The soothing voice of the narrator makes most people fall asleep before they even reach the end of the story, and the Calm app features new Sleep Stories every week.

Pros

Simple and short exercises

The Calm app offers countless other options, from nature sounds to fairy tales

Soothing background helps users fall asleep fast

Offers free trial

Cons

Need a subscription once the free trial ends

The app can be a bit complicated to navigate

Get this meditation here.

3. Gratitude Sleep Meditation—Manifest Anything With Gratitude

By Dauchsy

YouTube Rating: 21,000 likes

Length: 3 hours

Where to find: YouTube

Best for: Stress

Cost: Free

Simple gratitude can help offset negativity and deepen our understanding of our relationships. Thankful meditations likewise impact our health and mental state as we drift off to sleep. To lessen your worries, breathe deeply and sleep through the night with gratitude as your doorway to slumber. You may balance this guided gratitude meditation with self-awareness to maximize the benefits.

Pros

Helps cultivate a positive mindset

Releases tension and promotes relaxation

Free meditation

Cons

People who experience anxiety might find it challenging to focus on gratitude initially

Get this meditation here.

4. Falling Asleep Fast & Deeply With Guided Sleep Meditation and Sleep Hypnosis

By Jason Stephenson

YouTube Rating: 13,000 likes

Length: 3 hours

Where to find: YouTube

Best for: Stress and anxiety

Cost: Free

Guided deep sleep hypnosis uses techniques inspired by hypnosis to help you achieve a deep state of relaxation and fall asleep more easily while using meditation to reduce anxiety. In this meditation track, Jason Stephenson helps you relax your muscles and provides calming visualizations with a soothing soundtrack to address insomnia and restlessness. Follow this deep sleep hypnosis during bedtime to enjoy a peaceful sleep and wake up feeling rejuvenated.

Pros

Soothing nature sounds

Helps in reducing anxiety

Available for free

Cons

Effectiveness of this practice may vary from one individual to another

Some users may find it too lengthy for their schedule

Get this meditation here.

5. Sleep Meditation Guided Body Scan, Progressive Relaxation Hypnosis to Fall Asleep Fast

By Michael Sealey

YouTube Rating: 7,300 likes

Length: 1 hour

Where to find: YouTube

Best for: Stress and concentration

Cost: Free

If you go to bed feeling wound up, tense or even sore, guided muscle relaxation may be the best fit for you. By focusing on each muscle group progressively, Michael Sealey’s free body scan meditation provides the self-care you need to wake up feeling refreshed, more resilient and ready for the day. Once you’re satisfied with the results of progressive muscle relaxation, incorporate this meditation into your daily habits to make it a routine.

Pros

A good stress reliever

Promotes body awareness and mindfulness

Improves sleep hygiene

Free

Cons

Not suitable for everyone; people with physical conditions may find it discomforting to lie still and focus on body sensations

Get this meditation here.

6. Quiet Mental Chatter

By Headspace

YouTube Rating: 7,000 likes

Length: 10 minutes

Where to find: Headspace and YouTube

Best for: Overthinking

Cost: Free trial; full meditation app subscription: $69.99 per year or $12.99 per month at the App Store and Google Play

Do you ever wake up in the middle of the night and start overthinking? This track from Headspace provides an ideal solution. In a quiet, soothing voice, this guided sleep meditation walks you through steps to breathe more slowly, calming your body while washing away the chatter in your mind. It helps people decrease mental chatter and enjoy more restful sleep all night.

Pros

User-friendly interface

The short session makes it accessible to everyone

The app offers multiple meditation options to choose from, catering to different needs

Free trial available

Cons

Subscription plans may not be affordable for everyone

Get this meditation here.

7. Deep Sleep Guided Meditation

By Kenneth Soares

Rating: 4.7 stars (76,249 ratings)

Length: 1 hour

Where to find: InsightTimer

Best for: Everyone who wants deep sleep

Cost: Free trial; full meditation app subscription is $59.99 per year at the App Store and Google Play

All-purpose sleep meditations walk you through the important steps to help you to sleep. With a gentle and calming voice, this sleep guide from InsightTimer leads you through breathing, relaxation and visualization exercises from the moment you lie down. Soothing and calming ambient music further enhances the experience. Follow this meditation to promote deep sleep and improve overall well-being.

Pros

Calming and comforting voice

Meditation incorporates varying techniques, including breathing exercises for sleep

Structured guidance helps you unwind and relax

Cons

Session length may be too long for some users

Get this meditation here.

8. Guided Sleep Meditation Forest Relax

By Jason Stephenson

YouTube Rating: 5,400 likes

Length: 53 minutes

Where to find: Spotify or YouTube

Best for: Deeper relaxation

Cost: Free with a Spotify account, but there will be ads if you don’t have Spotify Premium

Nature can be a valuable part of your self-care routine. Guided sleep meditations can likewise walk you through nature as part of a calming habit. This track from Jason Stephenson provides the sounds of a gentle forest while guiding you to deeper relaxation. If you’re looking for ways to unwind and boost your sleep quality, this serene audio experience can be an excellent addition to your nighttime routine.

Pros

Nature sounds create a calm environment to fall asleep fast

Improves sleep quality after regular use

Available in different formats

Cons

Those sensitive to external sounds might find nature sounds distracting

Requires an account on Spotify

Get this meditation here.

9. Fall Asleep With Gratitude Meditation Before Sleep

By John Moyer

YouTube Rating: 2,400 likes

Length: 43 minutes

Where to find: YouTube

Best for: Stress and anxiety

Cost: Free

This full-length guided meditation uses gratitude to help you go into a soothing sleep with a fulfilling sense of kindness, gratefulness and appreciation for everything in life. This mindfulness gratitude meditation allows you to use the power of the subconscious mind to help you eliminate negative thoughts and focus only on the positive opportunities life presents to you each day. Practice thankfulness and gratitude every night for a deeper, better-quality sleep and wake up feeling refreshed the next morning.

Pros

Encourages mindfulness or a positive mindset

Reinforces emotional well-being

Available for free on YouTube

Cons

Focusing on gratitude may take you back to difficult times, making it more challenging to relax and fall asleep

Get this meditation here.

10. Guided Breathing Meditation for Sleep & Deep Relaxation

By The Honest Guys

YouTube Rating: 1,900 likes

Length: 17 minutes

Where to find: YouTube

Best for: Relaxation and deep sleep

Cost: Free

Are you struggling with sleep routines? This meditation involves breathing exercises for sleep that help you regulate your breath, slow down your mind and body and prepare for sleep. This exercise’s clear structure and calming voice can help lower anxiety and improve your overall experience. Don’t miss adding it to your night routine to build a sleep hygiene that signals your body to get ready for sleep.

Pros

Soothing voice and background music

High-quality audio productions

Involves deep breathing

Easy to follow

Recordings are free on YouTube

Cons

Focusing on your breath through deep breathing may feel uncomfortable at first

Get this meditation here.

Use Guided Meditation to Start Sleeping Better

Guided sleep meditation is an effective solution for achieving peace and calm for profound sleep and boosting overall well-being. If you’re struggling to sleep at night, these recommended guided meditations or other guided sleep meditation apps can help you put your racing mind at ease and reduce stress, leading to better sleep and refreshed mornings.

Since there are multiple relaxation techniques, try different options to find the types of sleep meditation programs that best suit your habits and needs. Remember to incorporate guided sleep meditations into your nightly habits with patience for the best possible results, then enjoy a more restful sleep with guided meditation. Start your journey to better sleep tonight by trying one of these guided sleep meditations.

This article was updated April 2025. Photo courtesy of Stock-Asso/Shutterstock