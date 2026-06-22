Hard work. Determination. Intentionality. These characteristics are often considered the building blocks of success. For sports host and digital creator Megan Eugenio, they’re the behaviors that helped her craft a winning personal brand. Her path from college student to multiplatform talent with millions of followers illustrates how leveraging each moment can create lasting momentum—and unlock future opportunities.

From Intern to Powerhouse Creator

Just months into her college years, New York City-based Eugenio began interning at Overtime, a Gen Z sports media company. She proved her worth by tackling every task with the same level of care and dedication: organizing athlete addresses in Excel, sending out merchandise, counting inventory and running their social media accounts.

Acting on a hunch that TikTok was about to explode, Overtime’s CEO rewarded Eugenio’s hustle in August 2019 by giving her the green light to start an account affiliated with the company. Her berth was wide—talk sports, learn a viral dance, just simply engage the audience. He thought she might garner a large following. He was right—within a month, Eugenio had 150,000 followers. Over time, they offered her a talent contract, and save for a COVID-19 interruption, she began traveling to sporting events and building content for the casual sports fan.

“I think being one of the first... younger females talking about sports in the industry online and taking advantage of that platform really is what gave me an edge there,” she says.

Her TikTok following, now more than 2.5 million, has soared because of how she engaged the next generation of sports fans. Gen Z is hungry for a realistic type of reporting rather than the buttoned-up, analytical style of traditional sports, Eugenio says. Her content isn’t highly produced—no flashy graphics or professional cameras used—but it does showcase her personality, whether she’s interviewing players as they make their way down Radio Row or attending a training camp.

“By the time [athletes] get to you, they’re most likely tired [and] have said the same things a million times,” she says. “You have to be as concise as you can, but also bring something a little different to the table.”

Eugenio also adds a relatable angle to her interviews—talking to NFL players in a ball pit at the Super Bowl, riffing off approved media questions and sharing the occasional slip-up.

“If you can bring a personable energy to that question and kind of relate to those people on a real level and make it look comfortable, like friend-to-friend interaction, people love seeing that,” she says. “They want to see familiarity. They want to see comfort.”

Defining Her Passions & Creating Intrigue

With her foundation in hosting firmly cemented, Eugenio has started to pursue interests beyond the sports that first brought her a platform.

Team Megan, which includes her manager, agent and publicist, evaluates new opportunities by outlining Eugenio’s passions. They then plant the seed with a few initial posts to see if a team or brand will express interest in collaborating.

“Everything I do is with the purpose of engaging with a new audience,” she says.

These days, Eugenio shares more of what she does in her time off, like skiing and snowboarding, and covers additional sports alongside her usual posts. She has kept her original followers’ interest by staying persistent and creating a sense of intrigue.

Eugenio’s content now features big cliffs and behind-the-scenes moments from skier life. One video that drew people in, to the tune of 5 million views, showed a friend skiing down a cliff in Wyoming. Eugenio believes followers resonated with the video’s extremity.

“I think whenever I view content like that where I’m like, ‘Oh, you’re out here doing this; I also kind of want to do that,' that inspires me, that motivates me as well,” she says. “So there is kind of this sense of exclusivity that gets people to want to join in.”

Perspective & Positivity Drive Resilience

As her profile grows, so does the occasional online criticism—but Eugenio refuses to allow it to stifle her growth.

“You have to remember: Once you put your phone down, that’s not in real life,” she says. “It’s purely online. And once you tell yourself that, there should be a sense of relief. You can’t indulge too much of your feelings onto comments, onto articles, onto videos about you..., because those people also are just trying to get a reaction.”

That mentality often fuels her next steps—stop internalizing the comments, put her phone down and declare that she’s still here.

“You just have to keep on going through [it] and time heals all, and I think that’s a beautiful thing because there are moments where we all feel down on ourselves or when we feel that we don’t belong somewhere...,” she says. “You can change that and set in a snap instant. That’s all on you, and you have to find that within yourself, and that’s your resilience. You can’t look for it in any external environment.”

Unlike many who only feel comfortable behind a screen, Eugenio believes she’s found success by translating her online confidence to real life. She’s the same person when posting as when she’s meeting people on the street or interacting with an athlete.

“I find joy in being unapologetically myself, and I don’t feel any regret on anything that has ever brought me down,” she says.

Eugenio plans to continue amplifying the different facets of her personality and her appreciation for more niche sports like horse racing, UFC and tennis. No matter the medium she’s working in, she’s taking Gen Z along for the ride.

“I want to keep opening up in spaces that I think need a little bit more love from the younger generations, in that they’ve been around for a while, but they need to be exposed to how exciting this is and how fun it is to be here,” she says.

Featured image ©Derek Kettela

This article was first published in the May/June 2026 issue of SUCCESS® magazine. Get your copy here.