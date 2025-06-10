Strategy Will Help Keep Your Brand’s Voice Alive in the Age of AI Advertising

For decades, brands have balanced the dual demands of cost efficiency and audience reach in their marketing efforts. Now, generative AI is reshaping the landscape, bringing both uncertainty and new possibilities that are forcing the industry to reconsider the future of advertising and how to reach the right demographics effectively.

Netflix and Meta turn to Gen AI to cut costs and expand marketing reach

In recent months, numerous major brands have begun experimenting with generative AI to test its ability to effectively convey their messaging. Just last month, U.S. streaming giant Netflix announced its plans to integrate generative AI into its in-app midroll and pause ads by 2026. At the same time, the company is also pushing forward with the development of an internal advertising team, bringing operations in-house and reducing its reliance on external agencies and third parties to drive promotion and growth.

Meta has also taken a significant step toward integrating generative AI into its future advertising framework. The parent company of Instagram and Facebook isn’t just using AI for its own marketing efforts either—it plans to make these tools available to users too. This move will allow brands and creators to tap into AI-powered advertising within the dedicated apps, helping them grow and enhance their digital presence without the need for external help. With features like text prompts, image expansion and text overlay, brands can maintain original and relevant content while letting the technology handle the heavy lifting.

Generative AI is an equalizer—but strategy still sets you apart

Generative AI offers small brands the opportunity to achieve results that were previously out of reach. Traditionally, large budgets, expensive agency fees and complex planning have limited smaller, less profitable brands and creators from enhancing their digital and linear presences. Generative AI has made it possible for any advertiser to develop engaging content, from social media campaigns to Super Bowl halftime productions. Today, the key challenge is not ad creation itself, but ensuring they stand out and engage audiences amid a sea of increasingly similar generative AI campaigns.

Major brands and rising newcomers alike are facing a growing creative identity crisis in this respect. As tools once limited to high-budget campaigns become widely accessible, the long-standing advantages of big spending, celebrity endorsements and exclusive broadcast deals are starting to erode. The democratization of content creation offers smaller businesses unprecedented reach, leaving larger brands to question how they can maintain their edge as marketing capabilities level out across the industry.

Tools like Google’s Gemini and other advanced generative AI platforms can now produce visually striking and fluid advertising campaigns in a matter of minutes. From social media posts to full-scale video ads, these systems are capable of generating content that rivals, and in some cases mirrors, the quality of traditional million-dollar productions that require live shoots, actors, sets and extensive postproduction work.

Using natural language prompts, marketers can instantly generate ad copy, visuals, animations and even voice-overs, allowing for faster turnaround times and reduced costs. This brings not only greater efficiency but also a versatile set of creative tools that help all businesses stand out in their respective ways.

Leveraging internal data for smarter AI marketing

Internal data such as audience demographics, engagement metrics and purchase history is invaluable for AI systems—not only in understanding a company’s goals but also in transforming that information into targeted marketing that resonates with the right consumer groups.

Traditionally, corporations spend weeks or even months researching and planning large campaigns and commercials. With AI, this process can become much faster, delivering insights on where to expand and advertise in minutes. Even if AI isn’t used to produce the actual campaign or ad, its ability to analyze proprietary data is an invaluable asset during the planning stage. With generative AI’s robust data capabilities, incorporating consumer feedback also becomes more intelligent, empowering brands to target audience needs based on insights into preferences and dislikes and eliminating the need for substantial research or polling.

Creativity and emotional intelligence are irreplaceable

Although generative AI can play a transformative role in advancing ideas to production, effective marketing still depends on human guidance and teamwork. AI can replicate patterns and generate visuals or copy, but it lacks the emotional intelligence, cultural context and creative nuance that only people can provide. Human creativity ensures that campaigns resonate authentically with audiences and adapt to real-world trends and sensitivities.

Take Dove’s ‘Real Beauty’ campaign, for instance. It captured global attention not through lavish visuals or programmatic targeting, but by delivering a profoundly human message about inclusivity and what the essence of beauty could mean. Backed by extensive research and conversations with women from diverse backgrounds, Dove developed a message that felt genuine and empowering. Their approach delivered authenticity through human insight and empathy, qualities that AI simply struggles to replicate.

As generative AI becomes more integrated into the advertising ecosystem, its role is looking less like a trend and more like a future standard. Major brands are moving quickly to adapt, securing long-term agreements to stay competitive. At the same time, smaller businesses stand to gain just as much, with tools that make high-quality branding and audience targeting more accessible than ever before.

Photo by Jacob Lund/Shutterstock