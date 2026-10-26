Full Attention Is Now a Competitive Advantage

Picture your last video call. Ten faces in boxes, and you could tell—from the eyes tracking sideways, the delayed, “Sorry, can you repeat that,” the suspiciously fast typing—that maybe three people were actually in the meeting they were attending. The rest had traded full attention for triage.

Here’s the reframe I give the coaches I train: stop treating that as an etiquette problem and start treating it as an opening. When divided attention becomes the room’s default, full attention becomes a competitive advantage—one of the few left that costs nothing, requires no talent, and is available to anyone willing to practice it.

Why Full Attention Became So Rare

This isn’t a willpower failure; it’s an environment. In research described by Gallup (2006) , University of California, Irvine, professor Gloria Mark and her colleagues shadowed knowledge workers minute by minute and found they spent an average of about three minutes on a task before switching or being interrupted—and once pulled away from a piece of work, took an average of 23 minutes and 15 seconds to return to it.

Meetings don’t help. A Microsoft study (2021) of remote meetings among U.S. Microsoft employees in 2020 found that email multitasking rose with meeting size and length and was more common in recurring meetings and in the morning. In other words, the modern calendar makes half-present attendees the default. Which is exactly why the fully present one stands out.

What Half-Presence Actually Costs

The obvious cost is comprehension—you miss the hesitation in the client’s voice, the number that didn’t add up, the junior person’s half-raised objection that was the most important sentence of the hour. Decisions get relitigated next week because nobody fully heard them this week.

The less obvious cost is relational, and it’s bigger. People can feel when you’re not there. Every “wait, say that again” quietly tells the room their words didn’t rate your attention, and trust erodes in increments too small to object to. Flip it around and the effect reverses: The person who tracks the whole conversation, remembers what was said 20 minutes ago, and reflects people’s points back accurately becomes the one others route decisions through. That’s not charisma. That’s just attention, compounding.

I see this constantly when coaching executives on how they show up: The highest performers in a company are rarely the fastest talkers in the room. They’re the best listeners in it. Ask the people around them and the description is strikingly consistent: “When you talk to her, you feel like the only thing on her calendar.” That reputation is built one undivided conversation at a time, and it’s almost impossible for a distracted competitor to fake.

The 60-Second Reset Before You Join

The practical fix starts before the meeting does. Take 60 seconds. Close every tab the meeting doesn’t need, silence the phone, put it out of reach, and answer one question in writing: “What does this meeting need from me, and what do I need from it?” One line is enough. You’ve just given your mind a job, and a mind with a job wanders less than a mind told merely to behave.

Then, during the meeting, use the oldest attention anchor there is: take notes by hand on what people mean, not just what they say. When you notice you’ve drifted—you will, that’s the design of the brain, not a defect—the note page is the runway back.

Treat Presence as a Leadership Move

If you run meetings, your leverage is structural. The Microsoft findings point the way: Fewer bodies, shorter blocks, and an agenda that gives every attendee a reason to be there turn multitasking from a temptation into an anomaly. Be ruthless about the invite list; an attendee with no role in the decision is an attendee you’ve assigned to multitask.

And model the standard you want. Laptop closed when others speak. Summarize what you heard before you respond—“So what I’m hearing is the timeline risk worries you more than the budget”—because the summary proves the attention and sharpens the thinking in one move. It also creates the conditions where people will tell you the truth, which is where candor actually starts; I wrote about the other half of that equation in How to Speak Up at Work Without Burning Bridges .

3 Meetings a Day, 1 Habit

Go back to that grid of distracted faces. Nothing about it is changing soon—the pings will keep coming and the calendars will stay full. That’s precisely what makes this trainable edge so cheap to claim. Run the 60-second reset before your next three meetings. Take notes on meaning. Summarize one person back per meeting, accurately.

Then watch what happens over a month—who starts directing questions to you, whose decisions start waiting for your read. In a room where everyone is half somewhere else, the person who actually showed up ends up holding the room. It might as well be you.

Featured image from Xavier Lorenzo/Shutterstock