Financial Resolutions to Consider for 2023

It’s a new year, so you know we are talking about resolutions. According to Fidelity’s 2023 New Year’s Financial Resolutions Study, two-thirds of respondents “are considering a financial resolution for the new year,” with nearly 40% resolving to “save more money” and just over 30% focusing on “[paying] down debt.”

In this week’s episode of rich & REGULAR, Kiersten and Julien discuss three categories of financial activities you should consider for the new year to meet your goals: organization, protection and conversations.

Getting your finances in order can seem exhausting. But many of the tasks to get financially organized can be knocked out in less than a day—sometimes in just a few hours. Kiersten and Julien share tips for creating a system and carving out the time required to get organized through actions like automating savings, looking at current interest rates, updating budgeting apps and evaluating debt payment plans.

In terms of protection, look at ensuring your data and accounts are secure with a password manager and multi-factor authorization. Protect yourself against income volatility with a healthy emergency fund and take a look at your insurance products.

This year, stop avoiding awkward conversations with loved ones about finances. Talk to your children about money, discuss estate planning with partners, and work on getting power of attorney and access to the accounts of older family members.

If you’re not into resolutions, think of this as a time to reprioritize what’s important to you and recalibrate your financial goals.

