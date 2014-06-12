Able to sync content from the cloud to your desktop, laptop, tablet and smartphone, Evernote seems to do it all. When you make an update in Evernote on one device, you’ll see it reflected everywhere else. Here are a few of the best ways to use the program.

1. Organizing. Treat Evernote like the Library of Congress, sorting interesting research and pictures into different subject Notebooks, tagged by topic.

2. Reading on planes. Save articles and documents for another time, then easily search for what you need later by typing in a few keywords.

3. Taking handwritten notes. Use Evernote in conjunction with the Livescribe Smartpen ($119.95 and up; Livescribe.com), so handwritten notes from meetings and conference calls sync through Wi-Fi to your Evernote account.

4. Word searches. Evernote can find keywords not just in documents but also in your photos and handwritten notes.

5. Storing files. You can send large files to your unique Evernote email address, then tag them and add them to your Notebooks at your leisure.

6. Adding reminders. To-do lists are a snap with the “Insert Checkbox” feature.

7. Sharing with friends. Planning a party or belong to a club? Share your notes to make sure everyone is singing from the same sheet of paper.

8. Being social. Easily post your discoveries on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn with the click of a button.

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