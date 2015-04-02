In any line of work, there’s a good chance you do your fair of selling. You’re selling your ideas, your products, even yourself.

Maybe you’re not in sales—but don’t forget to sell the great work you’re doing to your employees and others around you, too. Selling positivity internally is crucial!

In 2012 I spoke at a companywide Zappos All Hands Meetings, where CEO Tony Hsieh, instead of focusing on the previous year’s revenue and sales figures, devoted a huge amount of time to why people love working at Zappos.

Some people love working at Zappos because they find a deep meaning in delivering great customer service. Some love working in an innovative company that allows them to dress up and scream “aaarrrgh!” like a pirate. Some people are just obsessed with shoes, which is a fine reason, too.

What are you doing to help people at work fall in love with your company? Even if you aren’t a boss or a manager, it’s your responsibility/opportunity as a positive genius to help others see the valuable reality that you do. Heck, even if you don’t have a single employee, you can spread excitement about your rewarding and interesting work among the people closest to you, which will help keep you going.

Find what makes work meaningful for you and then create a simple narrative to help others see what you see. That’s selling.

What’s the vibe in your workplace? Check out these 7 ways to awesome-ize your company culture.