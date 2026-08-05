Defining First Impressions

In 1985, during my freshman year at the University of Oklahoma, my best friend handed me a book. He didn’t give it to me as a revelation. It was more of an explanation.

I was 18 and the president of Oliver House. Albert was 19, a sophomore and president of Parker House. We were both stepping into early leadership roles and trying to be the steady voices our dorms needed. But from day one, there was a stark difference between us.

Albert arrived on campus looking like he had just walked off the set of St. Elmo’s Fire. He wore the blazer and the tie. He had the fully considered presentation of a guy who already knew exactly which corner office he was going to end up in. He had clearly read John T. Molloy’s Dress for Success back in high school, absorbed every word and adopted it as his personal playbook. By the time he passed his copy to me, he was already living out its advice.

I read it, and then I went shopping. I stocked up on blue blazers, khaki pants, button-downs, power ties, and suits in navy, charcoal and gray. I wasn’t dressing for who I was at 18. I was dressing for the person I wanted to become.

What Albert already knew, and what I was quickly learning, is that the second you walk into a room, people’s brains instinctively try to categorize you. Athlete. Artist. Entrepreneur. Sales professional. Real estate agent. Executive. This mental sorting happens before you speak a single word. Here is why that matters: It doesn’t just shape their impression of you today. It anchors how they see you going forward. Reclassifying yourself takes a lot of work.

This means you are being filed away, whether you are intentional about it or not. The only question is whether you are choosing the folder you land in.

There is a practical side to this that rarely gets discussed. When a great opportunity surfaces, like a new deal, a referral or a collaboration, people don’t conduct a comprehensive search. They mentally scroll through the list of people they already associate with that category. If you’ve established yourself in that mental folder, your name comes up. If you haven’t, your actual qualifications are irrelevant because you simply won’t come to mind.

Every interaction is a filing event. How you appear is the very first input.

This article explores beauty for what it really is. It isn’t vanity. It is strategy. How you present yourself makes a clear statement about where you belong and the trajectory you are on.

Albert walked onto our college campus already filed exactly where he intended to be. When he handed me that book, he gave me the same advantage. He helped me realize that success leaves mental breadcrumbs, and you get to choose exactly which ones you send.

Choose them on purpose.

Glenn Sanford

Publisher/Managing Director | SUCCESS® Enterprises

This article was first published in the September/October 2026 issue of SUCCESS® magazine. Get your copy here.