ClassPass Partners with WeWork to Connect Work and Wellness

ClassPass, a fitness subscription service that offers users easy access to classes and wellness experiences, is stepping outside of the gym. A partnership announcement from WeWork on Tuesday shared that ClassPass users will now be able to book flexible workspaces across 15 cities worldwide.

Through the new partnership, over 100 WeWork spaces in New York City, Miami, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Boston, Washington, D.C., Seattle, Denver, London, Amsterdam, Melbourne, Sydney, Singapore and Dublin will be available to users. While locations through ClassPass are currently limited to 15 cities, they expect to expand to new cities in the future.

The partnership comes after a 44% increase in ClassPass reservations over the past year. Fritz Lanman, the CEO of Playlist, ClassPass’s parent company, attributes this increase to users’ search for community.

“We’re providing our users with the flexibility to seamlessly integrate work and wellness, whether they’re traveling, working remotely or simply needing a change in environment during their week,” Lanman said.

Now with the addition of workspaces, users’ communities can extend beyond workout classes or spa days. WeWork offers three types of workspaces: a pay-as-you-go daily workspace, a coworking membership for access to hundreds of coworking spaces, or private office spaces.

The pay-as-you-go workspaces include coworking spaces, offices or meeting rooms, making this a great option for remote or hybrid workers looking to connect with co-workers in person.

While each WeWork location varies, amenities can include lounges, high-speed Wi-Fi, phone booths, full-service kitchens, unlimited coffee and “hot” desks, where desks are available to any worker rather than assigned. For more in-person connections, there’s also the opportunity for social and networking events through WeWork.

Whether WeWork is used to reserve a desk for a day or plan monthly meetings, each location includes on-site support from a WeWork community team to help maintain the coworking space and assist with any issues.

How to get started

ClassPass operates on a monthly credit system, meaning that each class or workspace is a certain number of credits rather than a dollar amount.

To get started with ClassPass, users will need to register for a monthly credit plan. The exact cost and number of credits available vary based on location, but ClassPass tends to offer six main tiers. Generally, the plans range from eight credits to over 100 credits a month.

Similar to the membership options, the credit cost for each fitness class or workspace will vary based on the business, location and availability. If all credits aren’t used by the end of a month, users can have the credits roll over to the next month as long as they have already bought credits for the new month. For those looking to test out what ClassPass has to offer, the service offers a two-week free trial with 43 credits.

Photo by Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock