Transforming an idea into a product ready for store shelves often involves navigating a complex network of processes, suppliers and markets spanning around the globe. This journey can encompass everything from sourcing materials and production to distribution and marketing strategies—all working together to bring your vision to fruition and capture your audience.

City Global, based in Beverly Hills, aims to be a pioneer by offering innovative service solutions to entrepreneurs and business owners who want to launch or expand their own consumer brands. The full-service concierge company, helmed by CEO Antonio De Shawn Spears and chairman Ira Horowitz champions the use of technology, especially augmented reality (AR).

Spears has seen the technology profoundly influence product visualization since designers can conceptualize products within dynamic, interactive contexts free from previous limitations. City Global leverages AR to prototype and iterate designs in real-world scenarios. The CEO says this immersive approach allows the company to create products and advertising campaigns that deeply resonate with a brand’s target audience.

“Picture this: a world where your product mock-ups aren’t confined to the limits of a screen or page,” Spears adds. “With AR, you’re not just looking at a product; you’re interacting with it in your own environment. This isn’t just an advancement; it’s a leap into how we perceive, understand and interact with the future of design.”

According to the CEO, advancements in AR are poised to redefine not only the visual landscape but also product creation and consumer engagement. He believes that by integrating the technology into promotional materials and merchandise, the industry can transcend traditional boundaries, offering audiences immersive experiences that extend far beyond the confines of the theater or retail shelf. With this in mind, Spears sees an opportunity for City Global to change the way people approach the life cycle of a product.

“We’re harnessing [AR] to make the impossible possible, to turn every intricate vision into a tangible reality,” he says. “This, right here, is how we innovate, how we lead, how we pave the path for a future that’s beyond the ordinary.”

The company understands that consumer products ultimately represent the culmination of someone’s dreams, innovation and hard work, fueling a vast ecosystem by offering jobs and nurturing talents. Spears claims City Global has utilized its prowess in designing, manufacturing and distributing millions of units for clients worldwide, impacting a wide array of sectors, including hospitality, home goods, luxury products, fashion, cosmetics, spirits and sports.

In addition to scaling, distributing and marketing for new and established brands, City Global invests into select startups it is passionate about. According to Spears, the company is currently working with a recent Shark Tank competition winner who wants to expand the business and needs support with managing global operations, including sampling, mass production, quality control and handling international logistics and customs.

“City Global is a voice of authority and leadership in the industry, understanding that consumer products are more than just items on a shelf—they’re a reflection of innovation and creativity,” Spears says. “The process of dreaming up and building these products isn’t just business; it’s an art that fuels jobs and ignites passions. It’s a vital, vibrant form of expression that connects us all.”