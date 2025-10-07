days
Professional Development

From the Publisher: The Legacy We Build

BYGlenn Sanford
UPDATED: September 30, 2025
PUBLISHED: October 7, 2025
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Glenn Sanford headshot

What does it truly mean to build something that lasts? As I step back into the role of managing director and publisher of SUCCESS® magazine, I find myself reflecting deeply on the legacy we all leave behind. Over the past several years, while helping grow eXp World Holdings and guiding eXp Realty, I’ve come to appreciate the power of experimentation, the courage to try new things and the wisdom gained from setbacks as much as accomplishments.

There’s an allure to building quickly—to scaling, disrupting and achieving. But the entrepreneurs who ultimately make the biggest mark are those who think in decades, not quarters. They ask themselves: “Am I building something that will matter long after I’m gone? Am I leaving behind a blueprint for others to build on, or just a name on a door?”

Legacy isn’t about titles or even revenue. It’s about the depth of your impact, the values you embody and the influence you have on the people following behind you. It’s about character in moments of adversity, generosity when it’s inconvenient and staying grounded in your purpose when the world pulls you in a hundred directions.

I’ve made my share of mistakes along the way. But the beauty of legacy is that it’s not built in one moment; it’s shaped across thousands of small decisions. Some of those choices compound into systems, relationships and platforms that will serve others long after we’ve moved on.

That’s what I want for SUCCESS® magazine in this next chapter. To be more than a publication—to be a launchpad. A place where stories are not just told, but lived out. A place where the next generation of entrepreneurs can find not just inspiration but practical wisdom, courage and connection.

As you explore this issue, I invite you to pause and reflect: What are you building? Who are you building it for? And how will they talk about it 10, 20 or even 50 years from now?

We don’t need to be perfect, but we do need to be intentional. When we build with purpose, anchored in service and vision, we build something that truly lasts.

Keep building what matters. Keep building what endures.

Glenn Sanford

Publisher

Publisher SUCCESS® magazine

