Inertia. Physicist Isaac Newton famously described it in his first law of motion: An object at rest will stay at rest or continue barreling along until an external force compels it to change. It’s a lesson most of us learned in science class. But as adults in the working world, there’s a specific kind of inertia we need schooling on—career inertia. It’s that pang of ennui you get thinking about work, feeling stuck in your job, unable, even unwilling, to make progress along your career path. The big difference between Newton’s inertia and ours is that career inertia can be affected by an internal force.

Breaking free from the shackles of career inertia is a matter of mental willpower. This two-word toolkit is an action plan to stop negative patterns, start better habits and help you achieve the change your career has been asking you to make. Say them aloud, think them often, then follow through.

Right Now

Every moment you spend thinking about how stuck you are is a missed opportunity to get unstuck. Take the first step toward career invigoration, no matter what that looks like. Make a plan. You can refine it as you go. The important thing is to start. And there’s never a better time to begin than right now.

Start Small

You may be experiencing career inertia because the idea of changing jobs or careers is daunting. Consider the little ways you can influence change. Perhaps it’s looking into training courses or casually scrolling through job postings on LinkedIn. You don’t have to jump ship and swim to a new shore just yet, but you can put on your bathing suit.

Forgo Fear

Change is scary. But it’s also exciting. Remember how alive you felt when you first started your career? You can feel that way again by pushing yourself to take risks. Passion negates fear. The leaders you admire were fearless. Embrace the risk with excitement for the potential payoffs.

I Will

Instead of saying, “I should really ask for that promotion,” say, “I will ask for the promotion I deserve.” This subtle change puts a kick of self-confidence into your words. When you “should” yourself, you’re more likely to remain exactly where you are. But when you “will” yourself, the career world becomes your oyster.

My Turn

Impostor syndrome will affect most people at some point in their lives. Telling yourself it’s your turn—for a better salary, for new projects, for more leadership responsibilities—is a reminder that you are capable of a great many things. It’s how you got as far as you have in the first place. You’ve got a lot to offer, and it’s your turn to shine.

Shift Perspective

Adhering to the same point of view, operating in the same confirmed-bias silos, is a fast-pass to career atrophy. Shake things up and find a new vantage point. Take a class, attend a seminar, try a different place for lunch. Do new things. Novel experiences bring new ways of seeing things, new knowledge which—as the saying goes—can be truly empowering.

Ask Why

Little kids ask why a lot. Why? Because they want to understand the world around them. Posing this question to your superior—diplomatically, of course—can help you better understand how you can advance in your role or what may be holding you back from greater responsibility or recognition. Asking yourself why gives you the chance to look within and uncover the root causes of your career inertia. Understanding yourself will clarify how to move forward.

Image courtesy of Anton Vierietin/Shutterstock

This article was first published in the May 2026 issue of SUCCESS® digital edition. Get your FREE copy here.