Job Lock Is Rising: Here’s How to Build Your Way Out

If you’ve ever stayed in a job past its expiration date because you were afraid of losing your health insurance, you’re not alone, and you’re not imagining how common it’s become. New research from the West Health-Gallup Center on Healthcare in America finds nearly one in four U.S. workers, about 23 million people, are staying in jobs they want to leave specifically to keep their coverage.

That’s “job lock,” and it’s not a fringe experience anymore. It’s up eight percentage points since 2021, which means whatever’s driving it is accelerating, not fading. The more useful question isn’t whether job lock is real. It’s what you can actually do about it before it quietly makes your next career decision for you.

Why Job Lock Is Getting Worse, Not Better

The math behind this is straightforward. Workers managing three or more chronic conditions report job lock at more than double the rate of healthier peers, 41% versus 17%, and the pattern holds for anyone carrying medical debt too, 44% versus 21%. Underneath both numbers sits the same driver: employer-sponsored family premiums have climbed roughly 26% over the past five years, making the cost of testing the alternative feel higher than it actually is.

Ellyn Maese, a research director at the West Health-Gallup Center, put it plainly to NPR : “Anybody having to stay in a job just to keep their health insurance, knowing that they want to leave, is crazy.” She noted the figure would be concerning even at 10%. At nearly 24%, she called it “pretty serious.”

So what does this mean for you? If a health scare, a family member’s coverage or a pre-existing condition has ever quietly shaped a career decision you didn’t talk about openly, this data says you’re part of a genuine majority-adjacent trend, not an outlier making an overly cautious choice.

The pattern isn’t evenly distributed either. Job lock peaks at 27% among households earning $48,000 to $90,000 a year, a middle-income band that often earns too much for subsidized coverage but not enough to comfortably absorb a private plan’s full cost. Women report it at nearly one and a half times the rate of men, 30% versus 20%, which tracks with women also reporting higher rates of medical debt and multiple chronic conditions in the same study.

The Real Cost Companies & Employees Are Both Paying

This isn’t only a personal finance problem. Ethan McCarty, founder and CEO of workforce research firm Integral, told Moneywise that job lock alone runs about $137,000 per 100 employees a year in lost productivity, on top of separate costs from attrition and disengagement. Scale that to a 1,000-person company and you’re looking at well over a million dollars a year tied to people who’ve mentally checked out but can’t afford to leave.

Maese made a similar point to NPR about the broader economy: “Leaving, moving, becoming entrepreneurs is what we need to see for our economy to really thrive.” When coverage is tied to a single employer, that mobility, the kind that fuels new businesses and better-fit careers, quietly stalls out. Job lock isn’t just uncomfortable. It’s a measurable drag on the exact kind of movement that builds wealth and careers over time.

Why ‘Just Find a Better Job’ Isn’t the Real Fix

Here’s the trap inside the trap: Many people overestimate how bad their alternatives actually are because they’ve never priced them. Thyrza Oliveira, a licensed health insurance agent who works with clients across 31 states, told Moneywise, “We see a lot of people are trapped in a job by misinformation. They’ve never actually priced their options.”

Oliveira described a client paying more than $3,600 a month for family coverage who assumed leaving her job meant losing that entirely. After comparing private plans and walking through the actual trade-offs, she ended up saving roughly 30% a month while keeping the coverage that mattered most to her. The fear of the unknown was costing her more than the actual alternative would have.

That gap between assumed risk and actual risk is where job lock does its quiet damage. You’re not just making decisions based on cost; you’re making them based on cost you’ve never verified.

How to Build Real Optionality, Even If You’re Not Leaving Yet

Start by pricing your alternatives before you need them, not after. Compare ACA marketplace plans and COBRA costs against your current premium, factoring in any upcoming procedures or medications, not just the monthly rate. That single exercise turns an abstract fear into an actual number you can plan around.

Try this approach if a specific health need is anchoring you to your current role: Time any transition around treatment milestones rather than calendar quarters, and negotiating short-term consulting work into an exit to help bridge benefits while you test a new position. That structure gives you a landing pad instead of a cliff edge.

Consider this if you’re building toward self-employment: Don’t assume your next employer’s plan will automatically beat what you have now. Oliveira’s biggest warning is that chasing a theoretically better plan is often what gets people stuck in a worse job for longer. Price the actual market, including HSA-eligible options, before you let assumed coverage quality make the decision for you.

This matters even if you have no plans to leave soon. Simply knowing your real numbers—what COBRA costs for six months, what a marketplace plan runs for your situation, what a short consulting bridge could look like—converts job lock from a permanent condition into a temporary constraint you’re actively working around.

One more number worth checking: An HSA-eligible plan paired with a health savings account lets you set aside pre-tax dollars specifically for the gap between employer coverage and whatever comes next. It won’t erase a real medical need, but it builds a cushion that makes pricing your alternatives feel less like a gamble and more like a plan you already started funding.

Your Next Move

Job lock isn’t a character flaw or a failure of ambition. It’s a rational response to a genuinely confusing, high-stakes decision that most people make with incomplete information.

This week, price one alternative you’ve been assuming is worse than it probably is—a marketplace plan, a COBRA quote or a private policy. The goal isn’t to quit tomorrow. It’s to replace a fear you haven’t tested with a number you actually have, so the next career decision you make is yours, not your health plan’s.

Featured image from PeopleImages/Shutterstock