Ever Wish You Owned a Private Jet? This Could Be Your Chance

For executives, time is more than money, it’s a resource that can make or break a day. Private aviation, once seen as the exclusive domain of billionaires, is increasingly becoming a practical tool for busy leaders who want to maximize productivity. While owning a corporate jet outright is often cost-prohibitive, new fractional ownership programs and jet cards are opening the door to private aircrafts, with less of the financial and logistical burden.

Sharing the sky: How fractional ownership actually works

Rising startups like NetJets and Jet It are now allowing executives to buy shares in private aircrafts, pooling resources to cover maintenance, staff salaries, insurance and hangar costs. In exchange, shareholders gain guaranteed flight access, typically 50 hours per year, with the option to purchase additional hours as needed.

This fractional ownership model is designed to make private aviation more cost-effective and predictable. Instead of paying the entire price tag and upkeep of a private jet alone, executives divide costs with fellow top-band owners who demand dependable travel.

Beyond financial benefits, fractional ownership also ensures operational reliability. Companies such as NetJets and Vista Global maintain dedicated teams of pilots, maintenance personnel and logistics staff, guaranteeing that aircrafts are ready anytime executives need them. This reduces the unpredictability of travel disruptions common in commercial aviation and allows executives to plan their schedules with confidence.

For those seeking even greater flexibility without a long-term investment, jet card programs offer an attractive alternative. NetJets’ jet card, for example, provides a set number of flight hours, starting at 25 hours annually, for a fixed fee. While cardholders don’t own a share of an aircraft, they gain access to the same fleet of private jets and professional crews, making it easier to book last-minute trips or shorter journeys without the responsibilities of ownership. Cardholders will enjoy the flexibility to schedule flights with a minimum of 48 hours’ notice.

Bond Fractional 2.0: The next generation of private jet ownership

Competition in this sector is heating up, and Bond has arrived with a model that promises to be the smartest, most seamless iteration of fractional ownership to date.

Launched with a significant investment from global investment firm KKR, Bond is set to commence operations in early 2027 with a fleet exclusively composed of new Bombardier aircraft, including the Challenger 3500, Global 6500 and the upcoming Global 8000.

Bond is introducing Fractional 2.0, its next-generation approach to private jet ownership, designed to offer wealthy executives access to premium aircraft with unprecedented reliability, service and flexibility. Aiming to transform the private aviation model, the company is targeting elite travelers with a carefully curated fleet of super-midsize and ultra-long-haul jets. Unlike many fractional programs that reserve cabin attendants for only the largest aircraft, every Bond jet will include a dedicated flight attendant, ensuring a consistently luxurious experience.

Executives will also benefit from stand-up cabins, nonstop coast-to-coast capability and the ability to hop around the globe with ease, making it easier than ever to turn travel time into productive or restful hours. With a maximum of just 10 owners per aircraft, extra standby capacity and pre-positioned jets to cover peak travel periods, Bond promises a level of availability few competitors can match.

Joining Bond: What it takes to own a share of a private jet

“We created BOND to deliver on the promise of what private aviation was always meant to be—personalized, predictable, and with exceptional levels of service,” said Bill Papariella, chairman and group CEO of Bond in a press release. “We are not building for scale. We are building for the select few who expect service perfection every time they fly.”

Travelers will pay a one-time entry fee ranging from $1 million to $5 million to become one of up to 10 owners per jet. In addition to this initial investment, owner-members are responsible for a monthly management fee and for covering hourly operating costs, which are calculated based on each member’s share size and actual usage of the aircraft.

Interested in joining Bond’s exclusive Fractional 2.0 program? Prospective members can head to the official website to submit an inquiry and start the conversation. The team will walk you through a personalized consultation, helping you figure out the ownership share that fits your travel needs—getting you closer to taking to the skies in style once operations commence.

