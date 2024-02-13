Making and maintaining friendships as a working adult can be a challenge. Nearly half of Americans have three friends or fewer, according to a May 2021 study from the Survey Center on American Life. This study highlights that Americans report “having fewer close friendships than they once did, talking to their friends less often and relying less on their friends for personal support.” Although the COVID-19 pandemic is a contributor to the declining number and quality of friendships, other factors stacked up well before that health crisis—particularly among adults who have to juggle career, family and personal obligations. So, if you struggle to find friends or make new friendships, you’re not alone.

Despite these challenges, the importance of friendships is real. Research suggests that strong social connections benefit mental and physical health. For instance, a study published in the journal PLoS Medicine found that those with strong social relationships had a 50% increased likelihood of survival compared to those with weaker social ties. Additionally, a Harvard study on adult development highlighted that close relationships, more than money or fame, are what keep people happy throughout their lives.

Fortunately, apps to make friends have made it easier to form new connections. Platforms like Yubo and Bumble BFF help people looking to make friends online or connect in real life. These friendship apps offer a way to connect with others who share similar interests, making the process of meeting new people less intimidating and more convenient. These tools are a simple way for adults to overcome common barriers to forming new friendships, ultimately enhancing their social lives and well-being— maybe even finding a new best friend along the way.

These Are the 12 Best Apps To Make Friends in 2024

We’ve rounded up some of the best friendship apps to discover new ways to connect and meet people with shared interests.

1. Yubo

Photo courtesy yubo.live

Best for Gen Z

Yubo is a social app for people ages 13 to 25 looking for more friends. It focuses on live streaming and group video chats and allows app users to create profiles, discover others based on shared interests, and engage in live social interactions. Key features include group video chats for up to 10 people and swiping to match with new friends. The app is free to use, with optional purchases for profile boosts and stickers. Yubo aims to connect Gen Z globally through interactive social activities and cultural exploration in a safe environment.

Pros

Authentic Connections: Yubo’s algorithms match people with similar interests, fostering genuine connections and friendships. Real-Time Interactions: The app focuses on live encounters, allowing users to engage in real-time social interactions, which can lead to more meaningful relationships. No Ranking System: Yubo lacks a ranking system like likes or upvotes, reducing the pressure and competition often associated with social media platforms.

Cons

Limited Age Range: The app is primarily targeted at those between ages 13 and 25, which may exclude older individuals looking to make friends online. Privacy Concerns: Given the young user base, there may be heightened concerns regarding privacy and safety, requiring diligent moderation and awareness.

2. Bumble BFF

Photo courtesy Bumble Limited Holdings/Google Play Store

Best for Making Local Friends

Bumble BFF, a feature within the Bumble app, is designed for anyone looking to make new friendships locally. You can create a profile sharing your interests and hobbies, and the app matches you with nearby individuals seeking platonic connections. By swiping through profiles, you can find potential friends, chat within the app and arrange meetups. Bumble BFF is part of the Bumble platform, which offers free basic features with optional paid upgrades, such as profile boosts and SuperSwipes, to enhance visibility and match potential.

Pros

User-Friendly Interface: Bumble BFF makes meeting friends online simple with a straightforward and intuitive interface for finding and connecting with potential connections. Profile Verification: The app includes verification features that enhance safety and authenticity among users. Initiating Conversations: Unlike some other platforms, Bumble BFF allows users to initiate conversations, empowering them to take the first step in forming friendships.

Cons

Limited Reach: The app’s effectiveness may vary depending on location, with fewer users in some regions compared to major urban areas. Potential for Misinterpretation: As with any social app, there is a risk of misinterpreting intentions or encountering individuals not seeking genuine friendships.

3. Clockout

Photo courtesy Clockout INC./App Store

Best for Expanding Professional Networks

Clockout is a professional networking app that connects people based on their career interests and activities. You can create profiles, share updates and connect with like-minded individuals to build meaningful professional relationships and collaborations. The app also fosters networking and industry-related discussions online, through social clubs and live events. Clockout is free to download and use, with optional premium features available for increased profile visibility and networking opportunities. This platform is a good option for those seeking to expand their professional reach and based on shared career interests.

Pros

Professional Networking: The app helps people build connections with like-minded professionals based on shared interests and activities. Industry Discussions: It provides a platform for engaging in industry-related discussions and collaborations. Profile Customization: This app also allows users to create detailed profiles to showcase their professional backgrounds and interests.

Cons

Limited User Base: It may have a smaller user base compared to larger professional networking platforms. Learning Curve: New users may require time to familiarize themselves with the app’s features and functionality.

4. Meetup

Photo courtesy meetup.com

Best for Connecting Through Local Events

Meetup helps people connect through shared interests and offers a platform for organizing local events and gatherings. You can join groups based on hobbies, professional interests or social causes to meet new people and participate in activities. The app allows members to create and organize events, from casual meetups to workshops, promoting real-world connections. Meetup emphasizes community engagement and encourages users to explore new interests, expand their social circles and build meaningful relationships offline. Out of all the apps to make friends, Meetup is ideal for individuals seeking local social connections and to make close friends in real life. Meetup is free to download and use, with organizers paying a fee to create groups and host events.

Pros

Diverse Events: Meetup offers a wide variety of events catering to diverse interests and activities. Community Engagement: The app helps people build real-world friendships and fosters community engagement through local gatherings. Event Creation: It allows users to create and organize their own events, empowering community leadership.

Cons

Membership Fees: Some groups or events may require membership fees or charges to attend. Event Attendance: Depending on location and group activity, availability of events may vary.

5. Hey! VINA

Photo courtesy heyvina.com

Best for Women

Hey! VINA is a social networking app designed exclusively for women looking to build meaningful adult friendships. It uses profiles and algorithms to connect women based on shared interests and values. Women can initiate conversations and plan meetups locally or while traveling through swiping and messaging features. Hey! VINA offers a safe and inclusive platform for connecting, sharing experiences and supporting each other’s personal and professional growth. It’s ideal for women seeking genuine friendships and supportive networks—maybe even a new best friend. The app is free to download and use, with optional in-app purchases available for upgraded profile visibility and connectivity features.

Pros

Focused on Women: Hey! VINA is specifically designed for women, providing a supportive environment for building friendships. Matching Based on Interests: This friendship app matches users based on shared interests and values, enhancing the likelihood of meaningful connections. Safe and Inclusive: Hey! VINA creates a safe space where women can connect, share experiences and support each other’s growth.

Cons

Limited Gender Focus: Being exclusive to women may limit the app’s inclusivity for those seeking diverse friendships. Potential for Limited User Base: Depending on location, the availability of potential matches and events may vary.

6. Wink

Photo courtesy getwinkapp.com

Best for the Vibes

Wink is the ultimate social app for young adults seeking connections through shared interests and spontaneous conversations. Users can create profiles, explore others and join virtual hangouts in a playful environment. The innovative Vibes feature lets users express their mood and interests, building friendships and shared experiences. Free to download, Wink offers optional in-app purchases for enhanced features and profile customization, making it ideal for building meaningful connections and exploring new friendships effortlessly.

Pros

Vibes Feature: Wink’s Vibes feature helps users express their current mood and interests, making it easier to connect with new friends. Interactive Platform: The app combines social networking with engaging activities, providing a unique and enjoyable user experience. Youthful Community: It’s designed for users aged 18 and up, fostering connections among people with similar interests.

Cons

Focused Demographic: It may not appeal to those uninterested in virtual interactions. Privacy Concerns: Users should be mindful of privacy settings and potential risks associated with online interactions, as with any social app.

7. Nextdoor

Photo courtesy Nextdoor.com

Best for Local Community Engagement

Nextdoor is a neighborhood-centric social app that connects local residents through private networks based on their location. It offers a platform for community discussions, updates on local events and recommendations for local businesses. Nextdoor is designed to strengthen community bonds and enhance neighborhood communication, encouraging neighbors to stay informed and engaged in their local area. The app is free to download and use, offering optional in-app purchases for premium features such as neighborhood sponsorship and increased visibility for local businesses. It can be a good option for those looking to build adult friendships in their local communities.

Pros

Local Community Connection: Because it’s focused on local interactions, Nextdoor helps people build community and start friendships with people in their area. Neighborhood Updates: You can receive real-time updates on local news, events and safety alerts, keeping you informed. Recommendations and Discussions: The app allows for recommendations on local services and businesses and even promotes community discussions on various topics.

Cons

Privacy Concerns: Users should be cautious about sharing personal information due to the app’s neighborhood-centric nature. Potential for Misuse: Like any social platform, there’s a risk of misinformation or inappropriate content within neighborhood discussions that may impact community dynamics.

8. Peanut

Photo courtesy Peanut App LTD/Google Play Store

Best for Mothers

Peanut is a social app designed for moms, providing a platform to connect, share experiences and build supportive relationships. Using matching algorithms, it creates an opportunity for meaningful conversations and friendships among mothers in every stage of life. Peanut offers a safe and inclusive space for discussing parenting challenges, seeking advice and celebrating milestones with other moms, fostering a supportive network for mothers to connect and grow together. This mom-friend app is free to download and use, with optional premium features available for better profile visibility and connectivity within the community.

Pros

Community Support: Peanut invites moms into a supportive community to connect, share experiences, seek advice and build friendships with other mothers. Connection Features: The app uses matching algorithms to connect users based on things like common interests and parenting styles to help you build stronger connections. Safe and Inclusive: It provides a safe space where mothers can discuss sensitive topics and find support without judgment.

Cons

Limited Focus: The app’s primary focus on mothers may limit its appeal to individuals outside of this demographic. User Engagement: Depending on location and user activity, the availability of matches and active discussions can vary.

9. LMK

Photo courtesy LightSpace INC/Google Play Store

Best for Dynamic Content

LMK is a social app that promotes a vibrant community centered on dynamic content and social interaction. LMK is free to download and use, offering optional in-app purchases for additional features like premium stickers and enhanced customization options.

Pros

Creative Expression: LMK allows users to express themselves through features like interactive stickers that encourage creativity and emotional expression. Social Interaction: The app paves the way for engaging social interactions among Gen Z users. Dynamic content and interactive features help people make friends in a fresh, fun way. Community Building: Users can connect with peers and build relationships within a vibrant and interactive community.

Cons

Privacy Concerns: Like any social app, users should be mindful of privacy settings and potential risks associated with sharing personal information. Content Moderation: There may be challenges in maintaining a positive and safe environment due to user-generated content, requiring effective moderation.

10. Atleto

Photo courtesy atletosports.com

Best for Athletic Students

Atleto is a social app for students to connect and participate in athletic activities. You can create a profile highlighting your fitness interests and goals, plus discover local sports events, join teams and connect with other sports-minded individuals. The app fosters a supportive community for sharing fitness journeys and motivation. Atleto is free to download, with optional in-app purchases for extra features like event filtering and profile boosts. It’s a unique social app to make friends and connections through sports and fitness.

Pros

Connects Sports Enthusiasts: Atleto makes it easy to make friends based on sports and fitness activities, cultivating a supportive community. Discover Local Events: You can easily find and participate in local sports events, leagues and pickup games, which means more opportunities for physical activity and making new friends. Fitness Tracking: The app allows users to set fitness goals, track progress and stay motivated, promoting active lifestyles.

Cons

Limited User Base: Depending on location, the availability of local events and active users may vary. Potential for Inactivity: Some users may join but not actively engage, reducing the effectiveness of finding workout partners or team members.

11. Friender

Photo courtesy Friender LLC/App Store

Best for Meaningful Friendships

Friender is a social app dedicated to fostering meaningful friendships through shared interests and personality traits. Using advanced matching algorithms, Friender connects people with shared interests. You can swipe through profiles, initiate conversations and organize activities with other connections. The app prioritizes safety and inclusivity, providing a secure environment for building genuine friendships, whether locally or while traveling. Friender is free to download and use, with additional premium features available for boosted profile visibility and connectivity.

Pros

Meaningful Connections: Friender helps people make friends based on shared interests and personality traits, encouraging genuine friendships. Safe and Inclusive: The app promotes a safe environment for users to build relationships, free from dating pressures. Activity Planning: Members can organize and participate in activities with potential friends, improving bonding opportunities.

Cons

User Base Variability: Depending on location, the availability of compatible matches may vary. Matching Accuracy: Like any matching app, there’s a risk of mismatches or differing expectations in friendship compatibility.

12. Skout

Photo courtesy Skout INC./Google Play

Best for Various Relationships

Skout is a location-based social networking app that connects people for friendships, dating and networking. Using geolocation, it matches nearby individuals based on similar interests. The app features a user-friendly interface where people can create profiles, chat, share photos and exchange virtual gifts in a secure environment. Skout offers a diverse platform for seeking various relationships, from casual friendships to romantic connections, making it versatile for meeting new people locally and globally. Skout is free to download and use, with optional in-app purchases for premium features like profile boosts and virtual gifts.

Pros

Location-Based Matching: Skout connects people based on proximity, so it’s a good option for local connections and meetups. Versatile Relationships: The app caters to various types of relationships, from friendships to dating, so it appeals to a wide audience. User-Friendly Interface: Skout offers an intuitive platform for creating profiles, chatting and sharing photos, so there are plenty of simple features for members to take advantage of.

Cons

Privacy Concerns: Users should be cautious with location-based features and sharing personal information. Inconsistent User Base: Depending on location and user activity, the availability of matches and interactions may vary.

5 Key Tips on How To Use Apps To Make New Friends

Using friendship apps is a simple way to meet people, but you can make the most of your experience by following a few tips. Whether you’re looking to meet friends online for chatting and connection, find new friends that have similar interests, or build close friendships in real life, these tips can help:

Create a Detailed Profile: Make your profile stand out by highlighting your interests, hobbies and what you’re looking for in a friend. This helps apps like Yubo and Bumble BFF match you with compatible individuals. Initiate Conversations: Don’t hesitate to start conversations with potential friends. Ask questions about shared interests or experiences mentioned in their profiles to break the ice. Attend Events and Join Groups: Participate in local events or join groups within the app that align with your interests. It’s a great way to meet like-minded people and build friendships organically. Be Open and Positive: Approach interactions with openness and a positive attitude. Show genuine interest in others and be willing to share about yourself to foster mutual connections. Safety First: Always prioritize your safety. Use apps’ privacy settings wisely, meet in public places and trust your instincts when interacting with new acquaintances.

Other Ways To Make Friends As An Adult

While apps to make friends provide a convenient way to connect with new people, there are other effective methods to expand your social circle as an adult:

Join Clubs or Groups: Explore local clubs, hobby groups or community organizations that align with your interests. These settings offer opportunities to meet people with similar passions. Attend Classes or Workshops: Enroll in classes or workshops related to your hobbies or professional interests. These environments naturally foster interactions and shared experiences. Volunteer: Participate in volunteer activities or local community events. Volunteering not only connects you with like-minded individuals, but also gives you a sense of purpose and fulfillment. Networking Events: Attend industry-related networking events or conferences. These gatherings not only help you professionally. but also expand your social and professional networks. Make Friends From Existing Connections: Reconnect with old friends, colleagues or acquaintances. They may introduce you to new people or invite you to social events.

Friendship Apps Help Bridge the Gap

It’s hard to find new adult friendships in the world today. Yet we don’t have to be friendship experts to connect with someone new or start building online friendships. By combining these offline approaches with social apps, you can create a well-rounded strategy to cultivate new friendships and enrich your social life as an adult.

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