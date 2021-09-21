7 of the Best Career Books to Help You Land Your Dream Job [2021]
Recent data suggests that employees are leaving their jobs in record numbers. With many work positions unfilled, you might say it’s a seller’s market for job-seekers.
But taking advantage of opportunities like this requires care, skill and planning. Why settle now for anything less than a career that motivates you each new day? We’ve compiled seven of the best career-seeker’s books to land your dream job in 2021. Dive in and land that career you’ll love.
What Color Is Your Parachute? 2021: Your Guide to a Lifetime of Meaningful Work and Career Success
By Richard N. Bolles and Katharine Brooks
Revised for the ever-changing market, this best-selling career book covers your job search end to end. Bolles and Brooks cover topics such as choosing the best career for you and navigating the digital marketplace. They even walk you through the job interview process and salary negotiation. Whether starting your own business or seeking your dream job, What Color is Your Parachute? provides the tools you need.
The Career Stories Method: 11 Steps to Find Your Ideal Career—and Discover Your Awesome Self in the Process
By Kerri Twigg
Twigg brings her background in HR training and coaching to the forefront. But it’s her experience in theater that makes her approach to job-seeking unique. She understands that every life tells a story. So why not tell your own story as a brand that makes you unique? Stand out for recruiters and hiring managers with helpful tools. From networking to resume-building, Twigg teaches you how to turn your personal passions and career goals into a saleable, branded story.
Courageous Career Change: Fearlessly Earn the Executive Role You Deserve
By Amy L. Adler
President of Five Strengths Career Transition Experts, Adler had dedicated her career to helping you improve yours. With Courageous Career Change, she draws upon this knowledge in a clear and entertaining way. Step by step, she guides you through the hopes and fears you face with career change. From there, she helps you build your winning resume and cover letter with expert advice, detailing the nuances you may never have considered. Whether fired from your job, seeking a new career or looking to advance, Adler offers practical, professional advice to advance personally and professionally in 2021.
Next Job, Best Job: A Headhunter’s 11 Strategies to Get Hired Now
By Rob Barnett
Author Rob Barnett works in the business world as a headhunter and management executive. He knows hiring, and he knows what hiring managers want. From branding yourself to networking, Barnett has you covered. Plus, he offers practical advice on staying focused and motivated during your career search. He even includes his guide to the “perfect 30-minute interview” that is sure to provide insights.
The Job Search Manifesto: Turning Job Search Frustration into a Career Long Skill
By Steve Hernandez and Mike Manoske
Updated to help you keep connected in the post-pandemic world, The Job Search Manifesto focuses heavily on developing the tools you need to market yourself effectively. Career coaches Hernandez and Manoske start by breaking you from FUD (Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt) to embrace career-seeking challenges. And you’ll do so with strength and confidence. Plus, you’ll learn to target not only the roles, but the organizations that excite you.
Own Your Career Own Your Life: Stop Drifting and Take Control of Your Future
By Andy Storch
Did you plan your career as it exists? Or did it just sort of happen? Yes, rents and mortgages need to be paid. An opening shows up on the radar, and we take the position. It makes sense at the moment. And yet, over time, we may find ourselves down a path that has led far from our goals.
With Own Your Career, Storch takes you a step back from job-seeking tactics and into overall life strategy. You will create a life plan. And just as importantly, you will learn the tools required to stick with it by building a supportive and nurturing team of personal allies in your pursuit.
Using LinkedIn Strategies
By Jess Coatley
Most books on this list offer guidance in using LinkedIn. Each has its own take on brand development and networking. Additionally, we suggest this short paperback as a reference guide and supplement to any of them.
With LinkedIn as his exclusive focus, Coatley walks you step by step through the profile-building process. You will learn a LinkedIn-specific approach to personal branding as well as how to build out each section of your profile. Plus, you will discover how to grow your own network with clarity and purpose. This essential guide is a no-miss compliment to any career building advice.
