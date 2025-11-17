When it comes to true car collectors, passion is as much a driving force as the vehicles themselves. For Beka Khoperia, the founder and visionary behind Georgia-based company Apart Group, love for cars is about more than just luxury. It’s about preserving automotive history, embracing craftsmanship and owning pieces of the past. Though Khoperia’s journey as a car collector began six years ago, his collection has grown into a substantial assortment of vintage gems and modern marvels.

Khoperia’s collection represents a blend of classic elegance and luxurious performance. Each car is chosen for its beauty, craftsmanship and historical significance in the automotive world. His love for the art of collecting and passion for preserving these classics is reflected in the vehicles he owns.

The Spark of a Collector’s Passion: Beka Khoperia’s First Cars

Beka Khoperia’s car collection started in 2018. His business was growing and his taste for luxury and sophistication began to translate into a love for classic automobiles. His collection, which started with a few select cars, blossomed into a refined selection of vintage and luxury vehicles.

A Blend of Timeless Classics and Modern Masterpieces

The foundation of Beka’s collection is rooted in both luxury and heritage. Many of the cars represent the pinnacle of automotive craftsmanship across decades.

Vintage Icons: A Legacy of Elegance

His collection includes several classic Rolls-Royce models, which embody the peak of British luxury and craftsmanship. The 1960 Rolls-Royce Phantom stands out as one of the crown jewels of Khoperia’s collection. With its timeless design and unmatched comfort, the Phantom represents a bygone era of automotive luxury. Another significant piece is the 1970 Mercedes-Benz CL, a vehicle that marked an era of exceptional design and engineering for the brand. Its elegance and understated beauty are a reflection of Khoperia’s eye for detail and his commitment to preserving automotive history.

Another iconic classic is the 1962 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, a model that redefined what luxury could mean in the 1960s. With its smooth lines and pristine engineering, the S-Class remains a symbol of the brand’s commitment to both performance and luxury.

The Allure of Modern Luxury: Cars That Define a New Era

While vintage cars hold a special place in Khoperia’s collection, he also appreciates modern high-performance vehicles. The 2023 Mercedes-Benz Maybach, with its stunning design and exclusive features, is an example of how the classic luxury car is being redefined for the modern age. Similarly, the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 coupe offers a high-performance experience while maintaining the elegance expected of the Mercedes-Benz brand. For Khoperia, these cars represent not just contemporary luxury but also the continued legacy of top automotive brands.

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4×4, known for its robust capabilities and iconic design, further complements Khoperia’s collection. His collection also includes the 2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 6.3 AMG, a vehicle that showcases the power and performance the brand is known for. These vehicles represent both strength and style, combining sophistication with everyday functionality.

A Passion for Performance: Ferrari and Porsche

Khoperia’s collection includes legendary performance cars from well-known names in the automotive world. The 2023 Ferrari Roma, with its dynamic design and impressive power, brings an Italian flair to his collection. The 1991 Ferrari Testarossa, on the other hand, evokes a sense of nostalgia for a golden era of sports cars. With its bold lines and distinctive styling, the Testarossa remains an icon of 1980s automotive design.

The 1976 Porsche 911 holds a special place in the hearts of many car enthusiasts, including Khoperia. Known for its timeless design and extraordinary engineering, the 911 reflects performance and precision.

The SUV Collection: Luxury Meets Versatility

Luxurious and versatile SUVs also appear in Khoperia’s collection. The 2019 Lexus LX and 2022 Lexus LX offer a blend of comfort, performance and rugged capability, making them ideal for both urban driving and off-road adventures. With a sleek design and top-tier technology, Lexus vehicles have long been a symbol of luxury. Khoperia’s choice of the two models speaks to his appreciation for both tradition and innovation.

The 2021 Porsche Panamera adds yet another dimension to the collection, combining the comfort of a sedan with the performance of a sports car. This car is not just about luxury, but about achieving the perfect balance of aesthetics, comfort and performance.

A Collector’s Vision: Preserving the Past, Embracing the Future

Khoperia has a unique vision as a car collector. For him, collecting cars goes beyond owning rare and expensive pieces; it’s about preserving the artistry and engineering of the past while embracing the innovations of the future. His collection speaks to his deep respect for craftsmanship, his appreciation for history and his desire to leave a legacy.

Khoperia’s passion for classic cars is more than just a hobby; it’s a part of his larger philosophy—a belief in the value of quality, craftsmanship and timelessness. He continues to add new cars to his collection and plans to continue his collecting journey.

As Khoperia’s collection grows, so does his reputation as a true enthusiast and collector. From vintage luxury to modern marvels, his collection is a reflection of his taste and understanding of what makes a car truly remarkable. With each new acquisition, Khoperia continues to build on his collection, striving to ensure that the legacy of automotive excellence will be preserved.

For Khoperia, it’s not only about the cars—it’s about the journey, the stories and the thrill of collecting rare and beautiful pieces of automotive history. And in his collection, the past meets the present in a stunning and luxurious way.