From the Editor: Amplifying Voices, Creating Impact

If there’s one thing I’ve learned during my 30-year career in the magazine business, it’s that true success isn’t only measured by what we achieve but also by how we lift others along the way.

That’s why I’m so excited to share this issue of SUCCESS® Digital Edition.

This edition is designed to give business owners the insights and tools they need to make an impact: from starting a nonprofit, to giving back in meaningful ways and aligning with causes that reflect their values. Whether you’re just beginning your philanthropic journey or looking to expand how you contribute, this issue is filled with strategies and stories that will inspire action.

Our cover star, Rory Vaden, is a shining example of this mindset. Known worldwide as a bestselling author and thought leader, Rory is also deeply committed to serving others. His dedication to multiplying time and influence goes beyond business—he channels it into giving back and creating a ripple effect of generosity. Rory’s journey reminds us that when we align our talents with a cause greater than ourselves, we magnify not only our impact but also our sense of purpose. Turn to page 18 for his story.

As for me, giving back has always been at the heart of what I do—literally and figuratively. Throughout my time in media and through my own storytelling platform, RedLilyLife.com, I’ve been passionate about amplifying people’s voices. My passion is and always will be helping others tell their stories for the greater good—to help heal themselves during times of transformation and to reach the audiences who need to hear them most. As someone who also gives back through avid mentorship programs, I have come to understand how powerful it is when business leaders lead with purpose. My mission is to shine a spotlight on meaningful stories and inspire individuals and organizations to create lasting change.

If you’re a professional in your industry or an entrepreneur, then you know it’s easy to focus solely on growth metrics and bottom lines. But giving back doesn’t take away from success. In fact, it enhances it. Leading with purpose builds trust, strengthens communities and leaves a legacy that lives far beyond us.

So, as you read through this issue, I encourage you to ask yourself one question: How can my success help amplify someone else’s story, opportunity or life? The answer, I believe, is where your true legacy begins.

With gratitude,

Kerrie Lee Brown

Editor-in-Chief

SUCCESS® Enterprises

Photo by ©Chermetra Keys.