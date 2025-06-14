New Verification Technology Spots Fake AI Employees Attempting to Infiltrate Companies

Never before has the job market faced such a surge in fraudulent, fake and malicious applications. As employers increasingly rely on remote and digital hiring processes to reduce costs, scammers and unqualified individuals are leveraging AI tools to manipulate their way through the system. Greenhouse has partnered with CLEAR to launch new software aimed at stopping AI-generated resumes and fraudulent applicants before they make it to the interview stage.

Scammers use fake applicant identities to plant malicious hardware and steal data

The digital age of AI has made hiring both more efficient and more challenging. Today’s applications require thorough vetting, as fake identities, fabricated profiles and inflated resume qualifications are increasingly prevalent. In the most severe cases, scammers aim to gain employment to plant malicious hardware or steal sensitive company information.

Some fraudulent job application schemes are so large they span international borders. In January, the FBI issued a public service announcement warning U.S. companies about illegal application farming from Chinese companies linked to North Korea. According to Axios, North Korean IT professionals have been fraudulently securing employment with U.S.-based companies, using their salaries to help fund North Korea’s military regime.

AI technology has become so advanced that fake, AI-generated identities can now participate in real-time interviews and meetings, seamlessly interacting with colleagues as if they were real people. Persona reports that deepfake-related fraud attempts have surged 50x in recent years, with over 75 million AI-based face spoof attempts detected in 2024 alone. Fraudsters are using deepfakes, synthetic faces, face morphs and even stolen selfies to convincingly impersonate real individuals and deceive employers.

Greenhouse partners with CLEAR to provide employers with reliable AI screening

In response to rising concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence in recruitment, Greenhouse, a leading hiring platform, is developing a new solution called Greenhouse Real Talent in partnership with identity verification firm CLEAR. This initiative aims to help employers distinguish genuine candidates from those using deceptive AI tools. The platform is designed to detect AI-generated applications, identify AI assistance during interviews and flag individuals attempting to secure roles under false identities.

Greenhouse Real Talent will employ advanced AI detection algorithms to analyze application materials for signs typical of AI-generated content. With the help of CLEAR’s trusted identity verification technology—utilizing biometric authentication, document verification and real-time facial recognition—each candidate will be securely linked to their true identity before signing a contract.

CLEAR maintains numerous high-level contracts nationwide, running biometric security lanes at key international airports, like John F. Kennedy International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport, and serving as the technology provider behind LinkedIn’s badge verification system. In April, the tech firm also announced a partnership with Docusign to integrate identity verification into digital contract signings.

Greenhouse Real Talent will link every application to a real identity

Upon launch later this year, Greenhouse Real Talent will allow employers to incorporate identity checks at various points in hiring, including prior to video interviews and contract agreements. Its robust talent filtering system verifies and cross-references resumes to ensure candidates are truthful during interviews.

Most employers, tasked with screening dozens or even hundreds of candidates, are unlikely to notice subtle signs of deception. Those with a trained eye for AI-generated fakes or access to specialized detection technology would be more equipped to spot inconsistencies.

Could you spot one? Tips to detect a deepfake applicant

Dawid Moczadło, co-founder of Vidoc Security Lab, posted a LinkedIn video in February that quickly gained attention for its real-life demonstration of a deepfake AI applicant at work. During the interview, which Moczadło later shared to raise awareness, he requested the candidate place his hand over his face, a common test for deepfake deception. The candidate’s refusal to comply led to the immediate termination of the interview.

Employers can take several steps to identify potential deepfakes by carefully observing signs such as unnatural blinking or irregular eye movements, blurring or distortion around the edges of the face, particularly near the hairline and jaw, and inconsistencies in lip-sync or timing that indicate the video may have been manipulated.

Bots or fake applicants often use fabricated job histories or mention nonexistent roles, so prompting candidates to discuss their work experience in detail can be a strong indicator. Deepfakes typically avoid specifics and provide vague answers to reduce the chance of being exposed.

By 2028, Gartner expects that 25% of all job applicants will be fraudulent, CNBC reports. Being aware of this trend and adapting your screening process now will help you stay ahead of the increasingly sophisticated hiring risks.

Photo by ImageFlow/Shutterstock