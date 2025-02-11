AI Has 89% of U.S. Workers Concerned About Their Job Security

While AI has improved countless aspects of our modern everyday life, its growing presence in professional industries has ignited fears about automation’s long-term impact on human employment. “Job security is no longer an abstract concern,” says career expert Keith Spencer in a newly released 2025 AI Disruption Report from Resume Now, which contains some alarming predictions about the future of work.

The skill divide: 43% of workers know someone who lost their job to AI

More than 1,000 U.S. workers surveyed in January 2025 revealed widespread recognition of AI’s impact on job displacement, with 43% personally knowing someone displaced by AI and 89% expressing concerns about their own job stability. AI’s growth will influence every industry in different ways, with some sectors set to face major challenges and even collapse.

Worries are mounting about a potential two-tier workforce quickly emerging, with AI soon creating a divide between those who can adapt their talents beyond automation and those who cannot. In the survey, 47% of respondents indicated a fear of the rise of this divide, while 37% expressed doubts about whether AI reskilling programs can effectively close the gap. Among the biggest concerns raised by workers in the study were limited access to AI resources, the dehumanization of work and an overreliance on AI that threatens critical thinking.

As AI becomes increasingly pervasive in professional environments, those most impacted are faced with a critical decision: whether to embrace their integration with the technology or pivot to a different sector. That pivot doesn’t mean diving headfirst into an industry untouched by AI, hoping they’ll remain safe forever. It’s likely AI will reach there too. Schools and universities are now expanding their offerings of AI-related courses and training, aiming not only to prevent misuse but also to equip the next generation with the skills needed for a professional world where AI will play a key role in every field.

Low-wage workers 14 times more likely to change careers soon

According to a 2023 McKinsey report, workers in lower-wage jobs are up to 14 times more likely to need to change occupations than those in higher-wage roles, with most requiring additional skills to make a successful transition. The report also warns that generative AI could have a significant impact on low-wage workers, particularly in food service and customer support, leading to a bleak employment outlook for this group.

This era urges us all to rethink the core of our work and its value. Many will be in search of insight or demanding transparency from our employers about their next steps and our role within them. Uncertainty about your future stability doesn’t exactly set the stage for a healthy day-to-day life. Asking for answers is perfectly acceptable, demonstrating that you care about your professional growth just as much as the company’s future.

Ask for insight to determine if your job is future-proof in the age of AI

According to Resume Now, 63% of workers are worried that AI will create bias when it comes to hiring and promotions, and 54% feel their bosses are “somewhat transparent” about future AI adoption ambitions. Professionals are already testing their AI skills in anticipation, with 55% of respondents independently researching AI-related competencies and 42% enrolled in AI-focused courses or training programs.

Although the road ahead might look bleak, AI may hold the key to new avenues of opportunity. No doubt, this new tech era will bring about many new jobs, with the World Economic Forum (WEF) forecasting a net increase of around 78 million jobs by 2030; however, most will be in specialized supervisory roles, demanding qualifications that go well beyond the typical skill set. Having at least a basic understanding of how AI works and how to leverage it is essential and forms the baseline for success.

Embracing AI gives you a competitive edge

“Half of employers plan to reorient their business in response to AI, two-thirds intend to hire talent with specific AI skills, while 41% expect to reduce their workforce where AI can automate tasks,” the WEF’s Future of Jobs report revealed last month. “Those who adapt to using AI, rather than denying its presence, will have the upper hand in the years ahead. Tech-related expertise, creative problem-solving and a dedication to learning will be more crucial than ever,” they added.

Whether AI has already found its place in your work or remains unfamiliar territory, its growing influence across industries is undeniable. The technology promises to streamline operations and enhance productivity, but it will also bring about mass job cuts and the demise of entire industries. What rises from this transformation will be a reshaped job market, with a focus on newly specialized roles and a search for what’s left. Maximizing your core strengths and learning to harmonize with AI can ensure you’re in sync with future advancements and not left behind.

