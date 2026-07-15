Accessibility Is the Biggest Business Opportunity You’re Overlooking

“What’s Next?” is the question business owners constantly ask themselves as they search for their next opportunity or the next strategy that will move their company forward. But what if the answer is already in front of them, hidden in the untapped potential of the Deaf and hard-of-hearing (DHH) community?

The answer may be the customer who walked out of a store because the staff lacked awareness and made communication difficult. It may be the potential client who scrolled past a promotional video because it lacked captions. Or, it may be the highly qualified candidate who missed an interview because an interpreter was ineffective, unavailable or never provided.

These moments reveal that the next level of growth may not come from developing a whole new product or leveraging the latest widget. Instead, it comes from creating a space where underrepresented employees and customers can fully participate.

As a hearing child of Deaf adults (CODA), I have always lived between three worlds: the Deaf world, the hearing world and my world, which is the combination of the two. This perspective has shaped my experience as a consumer and business owner.

I have seen businesses approach the Deaf community primarily through a disability lens, focusing only on legal compliance requirements. While compliance is a necessary starting point, stopping there ultimately limits a business’ reach and potential to gain an entire customer and employee base.

Beyond Compliance: A New Standard for Inclusion

Companies like Starbucks and the National Geographic Museum demonstrate what is possible when accessibility is a priority.

Starbucks opened its Washington, D.C. Signing Store in 2018 as an accessible café designed around Deaf culture and communication. Not only did this create an inclusive customer experience, but it also provided meaningful learning opportunities for employees and helped shape accessibility practices across other stores .

Similarly, the new National Geographic Museum is making the case for integrating accessibility for all. Having opened on June 26, 2026, the Museum of Exploration was purposefully curated for an experience that all could participate in. From ASL interpretation and closed captioning to bilingual exhibit text and other inclusive visitor experiences , National Geographic considered multiple lived experiences in the design process.

When companies prioritize accessibility, they create a sense of belonging and trust that, in turn, enables full participation from their stakeholders. It becomes a memorable and remarkable experience while opening expanded channels of revenue and impact.

How to Make Accessibility Possible

It is no secret that people want to support businesses that make them feel seen and valued, and the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community is no exception. Consumers in this community are more likely to remain loyal to brands that prioritize accessibility and inclusion. With 37.5 million American adults, or about one in seven, reporting some level of hearing difficulty, improving accessibility helps businesses reach a broader audience they might otherwise miss.

So the question becomes, how do businesses make accessibility possible?

Here are a few ways:

1. Build Solutions with the Deaf & Hard-of-Hearing Community, Not Just for Them

True accessibility is built through collaboration, not assumption. The Deaf community is vibrant, with its own language, culture, perspectives and lived experience. Engaging directly with employees, customers and potential talent from a place of curiosity to understand their preferences and expectations provides helpful insight for closing accessibility gaps.

2. Make a Commitment Beyond Compliance

The next step is making a clear commitment that accessibility is the foundation on which your business is built. This means investing in the DHH community through inclusive hiring practices, employee education to improve communication readiness and providing both digital and physical tools that create a seamless experience for customers.

3. Cover the Basics

ASL interpretation and real-time captioning are essential communication tools for DHH individuals. Accurate captioning should be standard for marketing video content, and ASL interpretation should be made readily available during interviews, all-hands meetings and other key company moments. In-person environments should be supported through appropriate resources, including basic ASL knowledge, interpreters when needed and employee training to ensure respectful and effective communication.

4. Prioritize Digital Accessibility

As businesses become increasingly digital, it’s easy to assume online systems work for everyone. But when a team member or customer needs direct support, a lack of accessible communication options creates unnecessary barriers. The best way to eliminate those barriers is by offering multiple ways to connect, including real-time chat and accessible video support for customer service.

A Lasting Competitive Edge

Investing in accessibility is not just the right thing to do, but one of the smartest decisions a business owner can make. Accessibility provides a lasting competitive advantage by creating stronger teams, clearer communication and deeper trust with both employees and customers. It also helps place businesses at the forefront of innovation by encouraging universal solutions that improve the experience for everyone. So, the next time you ask, “What’s next?” consider accessibility.

Featured image by AYO Production/Shutterstock