The meeting runs long, and your patience is running short. You reread the same slide three times, but nothing sticks. It’s only 3 p.m., and your brain feels done for the day.

That afternoon crash isn’t just fatigue. It’s a leadership liability. When brain fog rolls in and the vending machine starts calling your name, most executives blame stress, burnout or a lack of discipline. Few suspect their metabolism. But they might be trapped on a blood sugar roller coaster that dictates mood and performance long before they even step into the boardroom.

“Leadership is not just mental; it’s also metabolic,” says Dr. Srini Pillay , psychiatrist, brain researcher, executive coach and author of Tinker Dabble Doodle Try: Unlock the Power of the Unfocused Mind .

Blood sugar volatility isn’t just an energy problem—it’s a cognitive one with direct consequences for leadership performance. For high-performers riding daily spikes and crashes, it can quietly sabotage focus, judgment and decision-making.

The Mechanism at Work

The organ responsible for your strategy and impulse control is insulin-sensitive . Your brain has insulin receptors in regions that govern executive function and blood sugar regulation, especially the prefrontal cortex . Despite accounting for only about 2% of body weight, the brain uses 20% of the body’s total energy. And the prefrontal cortex is one of its most metabolically demanding areas, powering working memory, decision-making and task switching.

Dr. Gillian Goddard , endocrinologist and an adjunct assistant professor of medicine at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, explains why that matters: “It is the part of our brain that is the higher thinking part and where we are doing all of our executive function, thoughtful decision-making and learning. That takes a ton of energy.”

When the glucose supply to the brain becomes unstable , performance drops. This is where the cognitive effects of glucose spikes start to show up in real-world leadership behavior.

“The blood sugar spikes up throughout the body,” says Goddard. “That triggers the pancreas to pour out insulin, and then the blood sugars are dropping just as precipitously as they rose.”

Dr. Daniel G. Amen , double-boarded psychiatrist, New York Times bestselling author and founder of Amen Clinics, says those swings directly affect brain efficiency. Even modest spikes can reduce blood flow and slow communication between brain cells.

The result? The familiar 3 p.m. crash.

“The brain doesn’t like sugar roller coasters,” says Amen. “It needs consistency. Having unstable blood sugar levels is one of the fastest ways to go from being a sharp executive to being impulsive, scattered or short-tempered. Stable blood sugar equals stable leadership.”

The consequences aren’t just temporary. Chronic instability can trigger inflammation in the brain.

“That insulin resistance and dysregulated glucose metabolism at the cellular level actually leads to the production of a lot of inflammatory markers, free radicals,” says Goddard. Over time, she adds, that process costs functional brain cells.

Research shows that blood sugar fluctuations and insulin resistance impair attention , executive function and brain connectivity. Long-term, they can contribute to cognitive decline and even brain atrophy , evidence that unstable glucose metabolism has real cognitive consequences.

What Unstable Blood Sugar Does to the Executive Brain

Unstable blood sugar doesn’t just drain energy. It changes how leaders think and relate in real time. When glucose delivery to the prefrontal cortex swings, the brain shifts from strategic to reactive mode.

“Under pressure, that looks like impatience, emotional reactivity, tunnel vision and poor decisions,” says Amen.

The cognitive effects aren’t contained either—they spill into emotional regulation. Blood sugar peaks and valleys are linked to mood changes that erode the empathy and resilience required in high-stress leadership roles.

“The brain will invent excuses for why you’re irritated,” says Pillay. “Rather than making this a whole big philosophical theory about why somebody’s irritating you, you might want to first address blood sugar and then see if that goes away.”

“When you’re well fed, you’re much less likely to be irritated,” he adds.

What often gets labeled as “personality” or “stress” can be metabolic instability showing up as mood volatility.

“Becoming a leader is synonymous with becoming yourself,” Pillay says. “If you cannot become yourself because your blood sugar’s not regulated, by that definition, your leadership is also being compromised.”

Hidden Warning Signs

We often mistake metabolic cues for busyness, but the body is sending clear signals. Many insulin resistance symptoms in leaders don’t appear health-related on the surface. They look like personality shifts, burnout or stress. These aren’t just signs of a packed calendar. They are signs you’re riding the glucose roller coaster.

“Your brain often whispers before the body screams,” says Amen.

The post-lunch slump isn’t just fatigue; it’s a red flag. Amen points to midafternoon brain fog, irritability when meals are delayed, sugar or caffeine cravings, poor concentration and fluctuating mental sharpness as telltale signs. Conflicts with colleagues, creeping decision fatigue and distraction often follow.

“Many high-performers normalize these symptoms as stress,” he says, “but they’re often metabolic red flags that deserve attention long before labs turn abnormal.”

Pillay suggests noticing any change in cognition or baseline emotion and asking, “When was the last time I ate?” Before assuming irritation is emotional, consider whether it’s physiological.

How to Get off the Roller Coaster

Blood sugar management isn’t about restriction; it’s metabolic health for high performance. Improving focus and decision-making requires working with, not against, the brain’s energy cycles.

Prioritize Sleep

Stabilizing blood sugar begins long before the first bite of breakfast.

“I think the absolute No. 1 thing that you can do is get an adequate amount of sleep,” Goddard says. “If you do nothing else for your blood sugar, adequate sleep is probably the most impactful thing you can do.”

Fuel Strategically

Mixing snacks that combine protein and fiber can stabilize energy between meals. Goddard emphasizes keeping simple carbohydrates lower: “Focusing on whole grains, high fiber, fruits and vegetables, lean protein will help keep your energy levels more even—even if you have some insulin resistance.”

She likens blood sugar to a Goldilocks problem: “You need the right amount of sugar to fuel your brain. Too much is no good, and too little is no good either.”

Move Your Body

“One of the worst habits among high performers? Sitting too long,” Amen says. Prolonged sitting worsens insulin resistance and decreases brain blood flow.

Time Decisions Wisely

Schedule cognitively demanding tasks when energy is highest. Naps can restore performance better than caffeine, Pillay says, and breaks are nonnegotiable.

“Lunch breaks are not optional,” he insists.

Understand Your Rhythms

Cortisol naturally fluctuates, shaping energy.

”Cortisol has a big impact on glucose metabolism,” Goddard says. “ When our cortisol levels are high, even if we don’t have insulin resistance, you are more insulin resistant than when your cortisol levels are lower.”

The hormone spikes in the morning to get us moving, then dips throughout the morning and bottoms out in the midafternoon. Recognizing that rhythm helps you plan meals, movement and focus blocks around your biology.

In short, sleep well, fuel smart, move often and respect the brain’s energy cycles.

Protecting the Brain Behind the Business

Your brain is your greatest business asset, and balancing blood sugar helps protect it.

Blood sugar problems aren’t just a body issue; they’re a brain issue, says Amen. “When you love your brain, it loves you back with clearer thinking, better judgment and the sustained mental energy needed for peak performance.”

We often obsess over strategy and productivity while overlooking the biological engine running those decisions. Stable energy for CEOs isn’t about stamina. It’s about protecting the brain systems that drive the facets of leadership.

“The mind and the body are all part of the same system,” Pillay notes.

That 3 p.m. crash isn’t a character flaw—it’s a signal to protect the brain that makes leadership possible.

FAQs

How does blood sugar specifically affect decision-making?

The prefrontal cortex, the part of the brain responsible for decision-making, is metabolically expensive. Because the brain cannot store glucose , a crash temporarily deprives the region of the energy it needs to function, making it harder to focus, regulate emotions and weigh long-term consequences.

Can I have “normal” blood sugar but still have insulin resistance?

Yes . Standard lab work usually measures glucose, not insulin. You can have “normal” glucose levels while your body is overproducing insulin to keep them there.

As Goddard explains, someone might pass a fasting glucose test but still have impaired glucose tolerance after meals. Because these are two different mechanisms, labs can appear normal even while insulin resistance is developing.

What are the “red flag” symptoms of a glucose crash during the workday?

Watch for these three types of signals:

Cognitive : Brain fog and decreased focus

Emotional: Irritability and low frustration tolerance

Physical: Shaky hands, cold sweats or sudden fatigue

What is the quickest way to stabilize blood sugar before a high-stakes meeting?

Amen recommends a brain-smart snack about 60 to 90 minutes beforehand, like hummus with raw carrots or cucumbers, apple slices with almond butter or a protein smoothie with berries.

If a high-carb meal has already triggered a spike, Goddard suggests a brisk 10- to 15-minute walk to help the body use circulating glucose and reduce the risk of a crash.

Featured image by PeopleImages / Shutterstock.com.