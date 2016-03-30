Hello. My name’s Jeff, and I work from home. Sometimes that means on my couch, sometimes it means in my minivan. Whatever it means, this is how I make it work wherever I am:

1. Establish your morning routine: Alarm, shower, real clothes, decent breakfast. Dress semi-professionally. Don’t go all crazy with work pants, but sweats don’t exactly make you feel productive.

Related: 12 Work Methods That Will Skyrocket Your Productivity

2. Find a dedicated workspace in your home. This might be an office or a desk. It might be 1,000 square feet or 30. Just as your bedroom should be a space that makes your brain think rest, your office space should make you clock into the work mindset.

3. No TV. But background music is good. (Personally, I can’t work with anything with words, so I’ll put on a jazz station and zone out.)

4. Get a coffee shop rewards card. Obviously.

5. Cut out your social media distractions. Yeah, I don’t do this either. But you’re already surrounded by enough other things to do; minimize them if you can.

6. Take two walks a day. I read this somewhere and dismissed it as nonsense; then I tried it. Now every day at 2:30 p.m., I take laps around the neighborhood—turns out fresh air actually does clear your mind from staring at a computer for hours on end. Who knew? (Well, everybody, but you get my point.)

7. Hang out with others. If your city has a shared-workspace situation, check it out. If not, and you know other people in a WFH arrangement, meet them for coffee.

8. Fold your laundry during particularly long conference calls. That’s just obvious.

Related: The Truth About Working From Home

This article appears in the April 2016 issue of SUCCESS magazine.