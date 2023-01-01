It’s no surprise we’re naturally drawn to people with charismatic personalities. From clear confidence to palpable self-awareness, they’re brimming with traits that attract others. And while many of us would like to think we have one, cultivating a charismatic personality takes time, energy, and effort.

Top charismatic personality traits include confidence, authenticity, empathy, and self-awareness, among others. These indicate an array of qualities we can tune into and refine to add charm and charisma to our personalities.

What Is A Charismatic Personality?

By definition, someone with a charismatic personality “possesses special traits that attract, inspire, or fascinate other people.” This suggests that some of the keys to charisma are being engaging, interesting, and inspirational to others.

Let’s be honest. We all know that person: confident, balanced, and well put together. They communicate openly and clearly with an underlying warmth in their tone. Their views are well thought out, and their presence has a natural coolness—no matter their age.

Psychiatrist Ajit V. Bhide observes in a study on the phenomenon and psychology of charisma that “the attainment of charisma comparatively late in life is a well-known phenomenon.” He claims this was, in fact, “the exception rather than the rule.”

However, he goes on to say, “Most charismatics attain their peak of appeal in their thirties and very many continue to draw their followers for decades thereafter.”

Therefore, people with charismatic personalities can maintain long-term relationships that attract and engage others in several ways. This includes encouraging others to share their views in conversation and voice their opinions openly. True charisma goes beyond just having an outwardly charming personality.

In addition, they champion individuality and openness. They truly influence others to feel like they have something to contribute and something to learn from one another. This is the true power of a charismatic personality. Natural and unforced—this is charisma at its finest.

Why Having A Charismatic Personality Is Important

Developing a charismatic personality is now more important than ever, especially for leaders. But why? Simply put, our expectations have risen. We’ve come to demand more than sheer competence from people. In today’s world, we don’t willingly accept those who stumble over their words and can’t maintain eye contact.

In this era of empowerment—when we revere empathy and support—charismatic individuals stand out. This is because they’re communicators who can see things from another’s perspective and will endeavor to find common ground.

Those with personal magnetism or charismatic personality traits have typically spent time building self-confidence while appearing to carry it off naturally. They view almost all problems as solvable and focus on desired results rather than possible failures. This can help encourage people to step forward and transform fear into a challenge to overcome.

If we can develop a charismatic personality, we may improve in many areas of life. This is because we will be able to connect better with multiple different people on different levels. By default, people with this type of character are more empathic and understanding, which gives them more personal power and makes them feel more human—ultimately, a big plus for anyone.

Top Qualities Of Someone With A Charismatic Personality.

Contrary to popular belief, we’re not born with a charming, charismatic personality. Instead, let’s imagine our personalities consist of a series of containers—like cups, for example. Some cups are nearly empty, some are brimming, and others are partially filled to varying degrees. Together, these various cups constitute our potential charisma.

With that in mind, here are some of the top qualities and examples of traits you’ll find in someone with a charismatic persona:

1. They Show Up Authentically

One of the first things you may notice about someone with charisma is that they are authentic and genuine. This is because that is exactly who they are. They are confident enough in themselves to show up authentically, whether in a personal or professional environment.

How to show up authentically: Work on your self-confidence, be vocal about your values, and carry yourself with integrity.

2. They Are Influential And Compelling

Charismatic people can transform complex ideas into simple ones. This means they can be particularly influential individuals with compelling ideas and concepts. Engaging with someone charismatic might encourage you to think differently. As psychologist Reena B. Patel says, people with charismatic characteristics have “the ability to attract…and naturally influence others.”

How to be influential and compelling: Allow your passion to shine through, build trust in your relationships, and, most importantly, be humble.

3. They Are Confident Speakers

We might have a million incredible ideas to voice, but who will hear them if we can’t articulate them? People with charismatic personalities have mastered the art of communication. They hold an innate ability to confidently express their thoughts and ideas. This often makes them a pleasure to be around, listen to, and engage with.

How to be a confident speaker: Know your subject matter, practice positive affirmations, and speak confidently, even when you don’t feel like it.

4. They Are Active Listeners

Rarely taught and infrequently practiced, listening well is key to good communication. It can also help make others feel special. More important than this, however, is the notion of active listening. This is where someone with a charismatic personality can show someone they’ve heard their point of view and can actively respond. This can be much more beneficial than passive listening, where the conversation can often feel one-sided.

How to be an active listener: Maintain good eye contact, stay focused, and pay attention to any non-verbal cues that might come up in conversation.

5. They Are Self-Aware

People with charismatic personalities are well-liked largely due to their egregious self-awareness. They are conscious of how they carry themselves so they can put others at ease. Self-awareness can be a very desirable quality as it shows the person understands themselves well and can be in tune with others.

How to be self-aware: Self-awareness is a lifelong journey, but you can practice mindfulness daily through meditation, journaling, and various methods to connect with yourself.

6. They Are Empathetic And Conscious Of Others

Part of building rapport is understanding other people’s personalities and adapting our own behavior to increase compatibility. Charismatic personalities achieve this through their innate empathy and genuine willingness to be conscious of others and their feelings, no matter the situation they find themselves in.

How to be empathetic and conscious of others: Pay close attention to the words and actions of others, put yourself in their shoes when possible, and try to actively listen.

7. They Are Vulnerable And Open

One could argue that vulnerability has been an underrated quality among humans. Historically, being vulnerable could put us in potentially harmful situations. Today, however, vulnerability can be viewed as a positive, warm quality that shows the receiver that the charismatic person is willing to be open with them. This can build trust and connection. As Brené Brown puts it, “Staying vulnerable is a risk we have to take if we want to experience connection.”

How to be vulnerable and open: Practice compassion, release unrealistic expectations, and vocalize your feelings with genuine intention.

Build Your Charisma and Make an Impact

Cultivating a charismatic personality can positively impact our lives in more ways than one. It can lead to increased confidence, openness and self-awareness. It can also influence and improve our personality, and impact how we engage with others around us.

Ultimately, what’s not to love about getting along with everyone and making people smile, right? Here’s to that and a bucket load of charisma while we’re at it.

This article was originally published in 2015 and updated September 2024. Photo by javi_indy/Shutterstock