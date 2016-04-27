By implementing certain tried-and-true tactics, you can carve out ample time for yourself each day to read, go hiking, watch a movie or do whatever relaxes you. Here are four time-saving steps you can take:

Related: How to Carve Out Your Life’s Passion

1. Prioritize.

Learn to put important events over urgent ones. Many of us fall into the habit of reacting to urgent events and letting important ones fall by the wayside. Be proactive instead of reactive. After all, the important tasks typically contribute more to our long-term goals. Throughout the day, ask yourself: Is this the best use of my time right now? You may be surprised how this can spur you to do the right things at the right time.

2. Avoid procrastination.

Procrastination does not mean you do nothing—it means you do low-priority, easy tasks before high-priority, difficult ones. Get in the habit of making things happen and focusing your energy on what matters most.

3. Improve your organizational skills.

Organization means not only having a neat workspace but also a planning system. First toss things that aren’t an integral part of your workspace. Then incorporate a method for accomplishing your daily tasks.

4. Delegate.

Sometimes our inability to delegate stems from our egos—we think we can do a better job than others. But knowing when to assign certain tasks to others can increase our productivity exponentially.

Related: 3 Questions Highly Productive People Ask Themselves Every Day

This article appears in the May 2016 issue of SUCCESS magazine.