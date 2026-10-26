When you feel overwhelmed or under pressure, what mindset shift helps you quickly regain clarity and control? Four leaders share their answers.

Kate Sheeran: Why Refocusing on Your Mission Brings Clarity

“When I feel overwhelmed, I refocus on the mission behind our work—why we do it and who ultimately benefits. Centering the students, audiences and communities we serve cuts through the noise and brings clarity. It shifts my mindset from reacting to pressure to reconnecting with purpose and helping to create more opportunities, collaborations and music in the world.”

—Kate Sheeran, Joan and Martin Messinger Dean of the Eastman School of Music, University of Rochester

Dévon Christopher Johnson: How to Reframe Pressure & Start Prioritizing

“I don’t try to manage the pressure. I reframe it. Pressure usually means you’re operating on someone else’s timeline or in their expectations. I take a deep breath and ask myself, What actually moves the mission or situation forward? Answering that helps me cut through the noise. Control is regained the moment you stop reacting and start prioritizing. Not every opportunity, problem or demand is worth elevating stress levels.”

—Dévon Christopher Johnson, Chairman and CEO of BOMESI

Sue Hitzmann: Pause, Breathe & Ground Yourself in Your Body

“When I feel overwhelmed, I shift my attention out of my thoughts and back into my body. I take one slow, mindful breath, sense my feet on the ground and notice the quality of support underneath me. That simple act interrupts the stress response. It reminds me that how I respond—not the stress itself—sets the tone. When I reconnect to my presence, clarity returns, my focus resets and I can choose my next move instead of reacting to pressure.”

—Sue Hitzmann, Founder of the MELT Method®

Brad Sweet: Chaos Can Be a Sign of Progress

“My biggest mindset shift is remembering that chaos does not always mean something is wrong. Often, it means something meaningful is being built. When things feel heavy, I zoom out, reconnect to the why and ask what few tasks I can do today that would actually move this forward in a real way. That helps me stop spiraling, trust my instincts and make cleaner decisions.”

—Brad Sweet, Co-founder of California’s Same Same But Different Festival

This article was first published in the November/December 2026 issue of SUCCESS® magazine. Get your copy here.

Photo by Adam Fenster