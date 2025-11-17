Whether we are outside or inside, our surroundings can influence our moods and attitudes. Because of this effect, interior decorators often apply principles from the psychology of color and design to create spaces tailored to both individuals and families. However, since consumers don’t always employ interior design professionals—opting instead to customize their new furniture directly with a manufacturer—it’s useful for people to learn about the psychology of furniture design and color themselves.

Representatives at DreamSofa, a U.S. company dedicated to creating custom sofas, believe in the importance of understanding how interior design elements—from wall coverings and color schemes to furniture styles—can impact our mental health and well-being, especially given today’s fast-paced and stressful environment. Some spaces may encourage a positive mood, as well as productivity and creativity, while others may allow us to relax and rejuvenate after a tiring day.

Having a room that reflects our individual style can also enhance our quality of life and sense of contentment, as we tend to feel comfortable when surrounded by things we love and take pride in the furniture and decor we have designed or curated for our homes, according to DreamSofa. The company suggests three factors to consider when creating a space that showcases who you are.

1. Physical comfort

Before deciding on the look of your furniture and the design of your space, consider comfort first. After all, if a piece of furniture is beautiful but uncomfortable, it could lead to an overall negative experience. Furniture, like a chair, sofa or bed, should be well-designed and ergonomically sound to promote good posture and prevent physical strain on muscles and bones. This means it can’t be too soft or hard, and the shape should fit the human body.

However, when it comes to interior design, you should consider more than just function when choosing your furniture.

2. Individual style

The DreamSofa team says the latest home decoration trend is all about embracing your individual style. Expressing yourself through your room design can be psychologically powerful and uplifting. Coming home to a space with furniture you designed or chose can help you feel right with the world. That’s why DreamSofa focuses on offering customizable sofa beds that can suit anyone’s tastes.

If you are just starting your design journey and are not sure what styles, colors and patterns you like, the company recommends asking yourself these questions:

When you visit family and friends or see room layouts in magazines, what draws you in and inspires you? Some prefer classic, traditional furniture, while others want more organic or unique pieces.

Some prefer classic, traditional furniture, while others want more organic or unique pieces. Do you like furniture that displays a lot of wood or scrolls and details? What about fabrics? Some love soft corduroy on their living room sofas and chairs, while others prefer stiffer, more formal materials.

Some love soft corduroy on their living room sofas and chairs, while others prefer stiffer, more formal materials. Do you love plaids and hate floral patterns? Do you like geometric designs or organic ones? Patterns and colors also reflect your style.

Patterns and colors also reflect your style. Which color schemes energize you, and which calm you?

DreamSofa adds that you should also consider your hobbies and interests, as they can influence your individual style as well. For example, if you love the great outdoors, you might like more natural materials. If you’re a fan of classical music, you may prefer classical furniture.

3. Color psychology

Walls, floors and furnishings come in thousands of colors and patterns. Color psychology is a fascinating field that explores how different hues can influence our thoughts, feelings and actions. Here are some interior design suggestions based on this area of psychology, according to DreamSofa:

Red is a powerful and intense color that evokes strong emotions like passion, energy and excitement. It’s often used to grab attention and create a sense of urgency, so you might want to use it sparingly in spaces you want for relaxation.

is a powerful and intense color that evokes strong emotions like passion, energy and excitement. It’s often used to grab attention and create a sense of urgency, so you might want to use it sparingly in spaces you want for relaxation. Blue is a calming and serene color that promotes trust, security and stability. It’s widely used in corporate settings because it’s commonly believed to increase productivity and focus. You might like blues in a home office or living room. However, avoid using too much because blue can also feel cold. Mix it with some earth tones to warm things up.

is a calming and serene color that promotes trust, security and stability. It’s widely used in corporate settings because it’s commonly believed to increase productivity and focus. You might like blues in a home office or living room. However, avoid using too much because blue can also feel cold. Mix it with some earth tones to warm things up. Green is the color of nature and is often associated with growth, harmony and balance. Its soothing and refreshing effect makes it a popular choice for relaxation spaces like spas or meditation rooms. People who love being outdoors might prefer greens.

is the color of nature and is often associated with growth, harmony and balance. Its soothing and refreshing effect makes it a popular choice for relaxation spaces like spas or meditation rooms. People who love being outdoors might prefer greens. Yellow is a cheerful and energetic color that encourages happiness, optimism and warmth. Like red, it’s attention-grabbing and can stimulate mental activity, so limit or mix yellow with other complementary colors.

is a cheerful and energetic color that encourages happiness, optimism and warmth. Like red, it’s attention-grabbing and can stimulate mental activity, so limit or mix yellow with other complementary colors. Purple is a luxurious, sophisticated color symbolizing royalty, creativity and spirituality. However, too much purple can also feel artificial or overwhelming.

is a luxurious, sophisticated color symbolizing royalty, creativity and spirituality. However, too much purple can also feel artificial or overwhelming. Black is a powerful and authoritative color representing elegance, sophistication and strength. It’s often used in luxury branding and can create a sense of mystery or intrigue. When paired with other colors, black can intensify with a strong contrast. For example, light blue and black create a very different vibe from purple and black.

is a powerful and authoritative color representing elegance, sophistication and strength. It’s often used in luxury branding and can create a sense of mystery or intrigue. When paired with other colors, black can intensify with a strong contrast. For example, light blue and black create a very different vibe from purple and black. White is a clean, pure color that gives an air of simplicity, innocence and clarity. It’s often used in minimalist design—sometimes with black—and can create a sense of spaciousness and openness. But too much white without warm accent colors can feel sterile or cold.

You may have some favorite colors, but keep color psychology in mind when deciding on color schemes and designing furniture. By understanding the effect that different hues can have on a space, you can be more intentional in your home decorating efforts.

Once you have thought about what you like and have some ideas about colors that will work, you might still need help designing a room or choosing furniture.

Fortunately, many companies are equipped to help with apps that let you visualize their furniture in your space, walk-throughs for designing individual pieces and interactive websites for easy customization. With DreamSofa, you can design a sofa, chair or bed through a four-step process that involves selecting the model, size, fabrics and extra features—with customer service available to help whenever you need it. By incorporating principles of color psychology and ergonomic design, the company aims to create custom furniture that not only fits perfectly in your living space but enhances your overall mood and comfort.