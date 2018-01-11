To meet your destiny, you first have to meet your purpose―a boundless, passionate energy that guides you down a path created just for you. The more you travel down this road, seeking out new ways to shape the life you want to live, the closer you’ll get to defining who you are and why you’re here.

Discovering Purpose

“The purpose of life is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experience.” —Eleanor Roosevelt

“Your time is limited; don’t waste it living someone else’s life.” —Steve Jobs

“The purpose of our lives is to be happy.” —Dalai Lama

“Life is a journey that must be traveled no matter how bad the roads and accommodations.” —Oliver Goldsmith

“Life is what happens when you’re busy making other plans.” —John Lennon

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Living With Intention

“The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Life is not about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself.” —George Bernard Shaw

“The purpose of life is a life of purpose.” —Robert Byrne

“Life is short, and it is up to you to make it sweet.” —Sarah Louise Delany

Related: Defining Your Purpose

Pursuing Dreams

“The biggest adventure you can take is to live the life of your dreams.” —Oprah Winfrey

“Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all.” —Helen Keller

“The purpose of our lives is to add value to the people of this generation and those that follow.” — Buckminster Fuller

“Life is a journey, and if you fall in love with the journey, you will be in love forever.” —Peter Hagerty

Making An Impact

“Don’t ask yourself what the world needs, ask yourself what makes you come alive. And then go and do that. Because what the world needs is people who have come alive.” —Howard Thurman

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’” —Martin Luther King Jr.

“It’s not enough to have lived. We should be determined to live for something.”—Winston S. Churchill

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Embracing Self-Discovery

“The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why.” —Mark Twain

“In the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.” —Abraham Lincoln

“The only way to do great work is to love what you do.” —Steve Jobs

“To find yourself, think for yourself.” —Socrates

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