The new year is your chance to start over—a fresh beginning. It’s a good time to set new goals, change old habits and try new things. If you don’t get out of your comfort zone, if you aren’t learning and taking risks, then you won’t grow. You’ll stay right where you are. So start your new year adventure with inspiration from these quotes about trying new things, then go see what’s out there.

Quotes About Trying New Things

Read these quotes when you need to feel inspired.

1. “You never know what you can do until you try, and very few try unless they have to.”

—C.S. Lewis

2. “You will enrich your life immeasurably if you approach it with a sense of wonder and discovery, and always challenge yourself to try new things.”

—Nate Berkus

3. “Only those who will risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go.”

—T.S. Eliot

4. “I’m ever-changing and always evolving, always trying new things.”

—Thomas Rhett

5. “We keep moving forward, opening new doors, and doing new things, because we’re curious and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths.”

—Walt Disney

6. “Life is worthwhile if you try. It doesn’t mean you can do everything but there are a lot of things you can do, if you just try.”

—Jim Rohn

7. “The hallmark of successful people is that they are always stretching themselves to learn new things.”

—Carol S. Dweck

8. “I hope that in this year to come, you make mistakes. Because if you are making mistakes, then you are making new things, trying new things, learning, living, pushing yourself, changing yourself, changing your world. You’re doing things you’ve never done before, and more importantly, you’re Doing Something.”

—Neil Gaiman

9. “You can only grow if you’re willing to feel awkward and uncomfortable when you try something new.”

—Brian Tracy

A Dose of Courage to Keep Trying

Read these quotes when you need a little push to keep trying new things.

10. “Just try new things. Don’t be afraid. Step out of your comfort zones and soar, all right?”

—Michelle Obama

11. “What would life be if we had no courage to attempt anything?”

—Vincent van Gogh

12. “Do not be too timid and squeamish about your actions. All life is an experiment.”

—Ralph Waldo Emerson

13. “Be fearless in trying new things, whether they are physical, mental, or emotional, since being afraid can challenge you to go to the next level.”

—Rita Wilson

This article was published in January 2019 and has been updated. Photo by Amorn Suriyan/Shutterstock