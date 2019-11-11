Thank you—today and every day—to all of the brave men and women who have served and sacrificed so that we may be free. Join us in recognizing and celebrating our heroes with these Veterans Day quotes:
“May we never forget freedom isn’t free.” –Unknown Share on X
“This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.” –Elmer Davis Share on X
“For the veteran, thank you for bravely doing what you’re called to do so we can safely do what we’re free to do.” –Unknown Share on X
“Duty, Honor, Country: Those three hallowed words reverently dictate what you ought to be, what you can be, what you will be.” –Douglas MacArthur Share on X
“In the face of impossible odds, people who love this country, can change it.” –Barack Obama Share on X
“Without heroes, we are all plain people, and don’t know how far we can go.” –Bernard Malamud Share on X
“The battle, sir, is not to the strong alone; it is to the vigilant, the active, the brave.” –Patrick Henry Share on X
“Honor to the soldier and sailor everywhere, who bravely bears his country’s cause. Honor, also, to the citizen who cares for his brother in the field and serves, as best he can, the same cause.” –Abraham Lincoln Share on X
“The willingness of America’s veterans to sacrifice for our country has earned them our lasting gratitude.” –Jeff Miller Share on X
“How important it is for us to recognize and celebrate our heroes and she-roes!” –Maya Angelou Share on X
“Honoring the sacrifices many have made for our country in the name of freedom and democracy is the very foundation of Veterans Day.” –Charles B. Rangel Share on X
“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.” –John F. Kennedy Share on X
Related: Why I Served: 3 American Heroes Share Their Stories
Photo by Paul Weaver / Unsplash