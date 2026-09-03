Why Your Business Plan Never Feels “Ready” to Launch

A founder I know has been “almost ready to relaunch” for two consecutive quarters. The business plan is on version eleven. The market analysis is thorough, the financial model is elegant and the pre-mortem identified every way this could fail. The only thing the plan has not produced is a launch.

I coach high performers and train coaches for a living, and I want to say something uncomfortable about that plan: it is not unfinished. It is doing its job perfectly. Its job is to keep the founder safe from being judged, and it will keep doing that job for as many revisions as it is allowed.

Let’s be fair to planning. Thinking before acting is what separates a business from a gamble. Planning feels like high-value work because it is high-value work—up to a point.

Past that point, something flips. The plan stops being preparation for the risk and becomes a substitute for it. You can spot the flip by what each cycle produces. Early planning produces decisions. Late planning produces documents. If the last three rounds of strategy work ended with another deck, another model and another meeting scheduled—and zero customers contacted, zero prices published, zero product shipped—the planning is no longer pointed at the market. It is pointed away from it.

The people most vulnerable to this are the smartest ones in the room. Intelligence doesn’t dissolve avoidance. It upgrades it. A smart founder’s avoidance speaks fluent scenario planning, stakeholder alignment and “we need to get this right first.”

Why Does Procrastination Feel Good?

Underneath the polish, the logic is survival logic: action means exposure, exposure means someone can watch you fail and the mind treats being watched failing as an emergency. So it manufactures one more perfectly reasonable thing to figure out first. There is always market data arriving next quarter. There is always one more advisor to consult.

The research on procrastination explains why this loop feels so good. Psychologists have found that putting off a threatening task is primarily a mood-repair strategy . Carleton University’s Timothy Pychyl puts it plainly: “Emotional regulation, to me, is the real story around procrastination.” In a 1997 study, Dianne Tice and Roy Baumeister found procrastinators felt measurably less stress in the short term while the long-term costs quietly compounded. Refining a plan is the most defensible mood repair ever invented. You get relief from the fear of launching plus the feeling of productivity, all in one afternoon.

I’ve written before about the deeper mechanics of this freeze in my piece on decision paralysis as a survival alarm . The short version: the alarm is real, the danger usually isn’t.

What Is the Bezos 70% Rule?

Jeff Bezos gave shareholders a number for this in his 2016 letter to Amazon shareholders : “Most decisions should probably be made with somewhere around 70% of the information you wish you had.” Wait for 90%, he wrote, and in most cases you’re being slow. His deeper point was about what keeps a company alive at all—high-velocity decisions are a defining trait of what he calls Day 1 companies, while their absence marks the stasis that precedes decline.

The 70% rule isn’t really about how confident you feel. It’s a pre-commitment to stop deliberating and act. Bezos pairs it with a second skill that matters more than the first—recognizing a wrong call quickly and correcting it. Speed plus correction beats delayed perfection, because the information available during execution always exceeds the information available during planning. The market will teach you in two weeks what the deck cannot teach you in two quarters.

How Do You Know When Planning Has Become Procrastination?

Here is the test I give founders. Ask of any planning session: did this produce a scheduled, exposed action—or another document?

An exposed action has three properties. It has a date. Reversing it costs you something—money, credibility, a customer’s trust. And someone outside your company can see it happen. Calling ten lapsed customers is exposed. Publishing the new price is exposed. A revised competitive analysis is not exposed, no matter how good it is.

Run this weekly practice. First, give every plan a ship date at the moment of its creation—a plan without a ship date is a hiding place with a table of contents. Second, define this week’s smallest exposed action and do it before Friday. Third, when you feel the pull to do “one more pass,” pause and name what you’re actually avoiding, out loud, in one sentence. The pull loses most of its authority the moment it is described accurately.

That founder on version eleven doesn’t have a strategy problem. Version eight was ready. What kept the launch on the runway was never missing information. It was the unspoken deal that as long as the plan stayed open, nobody could grade it.

Close the plan. Set the date. Take the smallest action a stranger could witness this week. You already have your 70%.

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