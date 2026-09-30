Why Affirmations Don’t Work (and What to Do Instead)

Stand in front of the mirror. Say, “I am confident and unstoppable” 10 times. Feel nothing—or worse, feel like a fraud reciting someone else’s lines. If that has been your experience with affirmations, you are not doing it wrong. You have discovered something the research quietly confirmed years ago: for the people who need them most, affirmations do not merely fail. They backfire.

I have spent three decades coaching high-performers, and I now train coaches, so I have watched thousands of smart people try to install confidence by repetition. The pattern is consistent. The ones who already believe the statement get a small lift. The ones fighting real self-doubt walk away from the mirror feeling worse than when they started. That is not a motivation gap. It is the predictable output of how minds process claims they do not believe.

The Study That Should End the Pep Talk

In 2009 psychologist Joanne Wood and her colleagues published a set of experiments in Psychological Science with a title that says it all: “Positive Self-Statements: Power for Some, Peril for Others.” Participants repeated the phrase, “I’m a lovable person.” Those with high self-esteem felt modestly better. Those with low self-esteem—the exact people the exercise is prescribed for—ended up in a worse mood than people who repeated nothing at all.

The mechanism is not mysterious. When you assert something far outside what you actually believe, your mind does not comply. It cross-examines.

Say, “I am a brilliant closer” after three lost deals and your memory helpfully supplies the counterevidence, item by item. The affirmation becomes a prompt for the prosecution. You did not talk yourself into confidence. You scheduled a hearing on your inadequacy and lost. And because the hearing happened right before the sales call or the board meeting, you now walk in carrying fresh evidence against yourself at the exact moment you needed to be clear.

The Affirmations That Work Target Values, Not Adequacy

None of this means self-directed language is useless. It means the target is wrong. The versions that survive scientific scrutiny share one feature: They do not require you to believe a contested claim about how good you are.

The first is values affirmation. In a 2013 experiment published in Plos One , researchers led by David Creswell had chronically stressed students write briefly about their most important personal value before solving difficult problems under time pressure in front of an evaluator. That single act closed the performance gap: stressed participants who affirmed a value solved problems at levels comparable to their low-stress peers. Notice what they did not write. Not “I am great at this.” They wrote about what matters to them—family, faith, craft—which steadies the mind without triggering a single counterargument because it is true.

When a client of one of my coaches is spiraling before a pitch, the assignment is never “tell yourself you will win.” It is “write two sentences about why this work matters to you.” One is a claim the mind will fight. The other is ground the mind can stand on.

Talk to Yourself Like a Coach, Not a Cheerleader

The second evidence-backed shift is grammatical, and it is almost embarrassingly simple. A 2017 study in Scientific Reports led by Jason Moser found that people who reflected on distressing experiences using their own name—“Why is Sarah anxious about this?” instead of “Why am I anxious?”—showed reduced emotional reactivity in brain measures, and did it without recruiting the effortful control regions that make suppressing emotion so draining. Distance, not denial. The researchers’ brain-imaging data suggests third-person self-talk regulates emotion relatively automatically, which is exactly what you want in the 30 seconds before a high-stakes moment.

This is literally what a good coach does from the outside: uses your name, asks a grounded question, and separates you from the swirl. The research shows you can run a version of that conversation yourself. “You have prepared for this, Marcus. What is the first move?” is not a pep talk. It is coaching, aimed inward.

A Better Pre-Game Script

Put the pieces together and the mirror routine gets replaced by three moves that hold up under pressure. First, drop the adequacy claims entirely—no more arguing with your own memory about how good you are. Second, write two sentences about the value the work serves; do it before the meeting, not during the panic, because the steadying effect comes from connecting to what matters while your mind is still quiet enough to listen. Third, brief yourself by name in the third person, the way a steady coach would, with one question that points at the next action rather than at your worth. As I have written before about why willpower fails high-performers , the goal is never to overpower your mind. It is to stop feeding it a fight it will win.

Confidence was never going to come from repetition. It comes from standing somewhere true and taking the next swing from there.

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