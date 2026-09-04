What to Expect From Your First Coaching Engagement

The decision to work with a coach often comes at a pivotal moment—when you’re feeling stuck, facing new challenges or sensing untapped potential. Yet many professionals hesitate, unsure of what the coaching process actually entails or how it differs from mentoring, consulting or therapy.

Understanding the typical coaching journey can demystify the experience and help you maximize its value. While each coaching relationship is unique, most follow a structured progression through four distinct phases, each building upon the last to create meaningful change.

Phase 1: Establishing Chemistry & Setting Goals

Your coaching journey begins before the first official session with what’s commonly called a “chemistry call.” This initial conversation isn’t just about evaluating credentials—it’s about assessing fit.

“Look for how much rapport you feel, how comfortable you feel talking to this person,” says Julia Whitney, an executive and leadership coach for individuals and teams.

She recommends clients prepare for these chemistry calls by considering what type of interaction they’re seeking: “Do I want to be challenged, or do I want support?”

During this phase, pay attention to red flags like feeling uncomfortable with the coach’s questions, sensing they’re not truly listening or detecting judgment about your goals. Similar to finding the right therapist or personal trainer, consider interviewing two or three coaches to find the right match, says Whitney.

Once you’ve selected a coach, the goal-setting process begins. For transformational change, concentrate on one to three core objectives. For more transactional goals—specific skills or situations—you might be able to tackle more, but clarity remains essential. Above all, keep your goals focused. “If somebody comes with a list of eight goals, that’s too many typically,” Whitney says.

Phase 2: The Core Coaching Sessions

The heart of your coaching engagement unfolds through regular sessions, typically scheduled every two to four weeks. According to Whitney, this cadence gives clients time to “observe how they’re reacting in certain kinds of situations” or practice a new behavior.

Each session generally follows a pattern: you present your focus area, followed by exploration through powerful questions designed to challenge assumptions and reveal new perspectives. This process differs fundamentally from mentoring or consulting.

“It’s different than a mentoring experience because usually the coach is not giving you direct advice,” Whitney says. “Instead, they’re helping you build your own resourcefulness by asking questions to provoke fresh thinking so that you can solve the problems or solve the challenges that you encounter using everything that you can bring to bear—your own strengths, your own ideas, your own energy.”

Expect your coach to push beyond surface-level responses. When coaches notice rehearsed answers that aren’t leading to breakthroughs, they’ll challenge you to go deeper. Whitney’s approach to this is saying, “I suspect that we’re not getting beneath the surface, and I wonder what your view is on that.”

This might mean moving beyond intellectual analysis to explore emotions or even physical sensations. Good coaches use multiple entry points to help you access insights that pure logic might miss.

Phase 3: Taking Action & Building Accountability

Coaching isn’t just about gaining insights. It’s also about translating those insights into action. The sessions themselves create natural accountability. “Much like you might choose to work with a personal trainer just so that you would make sure that you’re showing up to the gym, choosing to work with a coach is a great way to make sure that you make traction,” Whitney says.

At each session’s end, you’ll identify specific actions to take before the next meeting. Your coach might even test your commitment level. Whitney asks her clients, “How likely are you to do this action that you just signed up to? On a scale between zero and 10, where 10 is you’re definitely going to do it and zero is, in your heart of hearts, you’re not.” If the answer falls below eight, Whitney explores potential obstacles and possible ways to provide support, like sending a quick check-in email.

Between sessions, expect to reflect on your progress. Many coaches send pre-session questions asking about shifts you’ve noticed, lessons you’ve learned and challenges you’ve encountered. This maintains momentum without creating dependency. You’re building your own capacity for growth, not relying on your coach for answers.

Phase 4: Review & Sustainable Growth

A typical coaching engagement lasts six to 10 sessions, though some continue longer. As you near the program’s end, you’ll review your progress against your initial goals. This isn’t necessarily a conclusion but, rather, an evolution.

“I’ll ask the client toward the end, ‘OK, you’ve had these goals for the coaching program, how do you feel about the progress you’ve made?'” Whitney says.

From there, clients can choose to add additional sessions, shift to a different cadence or graduate from the coaching relations entirely.

The most powerful outcomes often transcend the original goals. Whitney finds the most satisfying engagements are “those where somebody has had an insight that has transformed the way they think about themselves and their professional lives.”

Maximizing Your Investment

To get the most from coaching, remember that it’s fundamentally different from other professional development approaches. Your coach won’t give you answers, they’ll help you discover your own. They won’t teach you skills, they’ll help you recognize capabilities you already possess.

The coaching journey requires commitment, vulnerability and patience. But for those ready to invest in their growth, it offers something unique: a structured path to discovering solutions that already exist within you, waiting to be unlocked by the right questions at the right time.

Featured image courtesy of Face Stock/Shutterstock

This article was first published in the March 2026 issue of SUCCESS® digital edition. Get your free copy here.