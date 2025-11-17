While the health care industry continues to advance, some doctors have become more than just medical professionals, rising to become problem-solvers and business leaders. Today’s doctors face challenges and responsibilities mirroring those of entrepreneurs, such as logistics, systems and innovation.

Dr. Harshiv Vyas, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon located just outside Chicago, leverages his experience to offer lessons on universal principles that entrepreneurs could benefit from. He strives to be a modern professional who balances technical skill with leadership, decision-making and adaptability. He works for success as he maneuvers the ethical, financial and technological challenges of the medical field.

Keys to handling high-stakes situations

The parallels between the challenges Dr. Vyas and other medical providers face versus those of today’s entrepreneurs may not be immediately apparent. However, taking a closer look at the two brings to the surface the similar skills and mindsets essential for success.

The surgery room is a high-pressure environment where doctors must sometimes make life-or-death decisions in a matter of seconds. Overlooking one small detail or delaying action can lead to immediate and irreversible consequences on patients’ lives, as well as leading to damaged reputations and serious impacts on the careers of those in charge. Today’s entrepreneurs also constantly face the challenges of making critical decisions, ones that have a direct impact on the success (or failure) of their ventures. A poorly executed launch or bad financial decision could lead to far-reaching consequences.

Dr. Vyas, who is currently recognized by Fellows of the American College of Surgeons, an elite group of oral and maxillofacial surgeons (about 8%) in the country, understands what it means to remain calm and think strategically in high-stress, high-pressure situations.

Dr. Vyas’ philosophy? Pause, assess and act with clarity.

Dr. Vyas strives to remain thoughtful while making clear-headed decisions in high-stakes situations. This is a skill that today’s business leaders and budding entrepreneurs can learn from. Staying informed on industry trends, paying attention to details and understanding potential outcomes are all necessary when it comes to making the right choices, which can have a direct impact on a business’s reputation, value and long-term success.

Similarities in dealing with insurance companies and investors

Providing value first and building trust among customers is key in fostering and maintaining growth, but the challenges that entrepreneurs face when it comes to investors is all too familiar to those Dr. Vyas and others in health care encounter.

Insurance companies are an unavoidable frustration for many health care providers. Dr. Vyas states, “Insurance companies can be difficult to navigate and this continues to be an area that we have to prioritize in our work with our patients.” This is because delivering the care patients need is often contingent upon insurance approvals, denials and other loopholes that doctors must navigate while providing care.

This is similar to business owners’ relationships with investors and other regulated industries, which help provide the fuel needed for businesses to take flight and soar. Additionally, entrepreneurs often find themselves negotiating terms, advocating for clients and working within a system that isn’t always designed for a smooth ride.

Dr. Vyas’ experience and expertise in his field can provide some universal principles for today’s entrepreneurs. According to his experience, he maintains: Don’t assume the system has been designed to work in your favor. Learn how to navigate it strategically to find success. Stay persistent in advocating for what is right, even when it feels like an uphill battle.

Other key takeaways for business leaders

At its core, the health care field isn’t drastically different from business, as strong leaders in both need to be driven by a commitment to excellence, skilled at navigating complex systems and able to make critical decisions under pressure. Additionally, as technology continues to advance, both medical providers and entrepreneurs need to embrace changes.

Dr. Vyas asserts, “Success isn’t just about technical skill—it’s about how you think, how you lead and how you adapt to challenges.”

That lesson applies in the operating room, the boardroom and beyond.

The information provided in this article is for general informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended as legal, financial, medical or professional advice. Readers should not rely solely on the content of this article and are encouraged to seek professional advice tailored to their specific circumstances. We disclaim any liability for any loss or damage arising directly or indirectly from the use of, or reliance on, the information presented.

Photo courtesy of Dr. Harshiv Vyas