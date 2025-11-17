Sutton Smith: From Airsoft Success to Financial Clarity With Flow Keeping

As a young entrepreneur, Sutton Smith has already built a reputation for solving complex problems through bold execution. After scaling LA Airsoft into a multimillion-dollar brand with over 30,000 orders fulfilled across global markets, Sutton is now channeling his energy into an entirely new challenge. He aims to help entrepreneurs take control of their finances with smart, real-time accounting tools.

His newest venture, Flow Keeping, merges accounting systems, sales channels and bank data into a single, intuitive platform. The goal is to eliminate financial guesswork for small businesses—giving founders a clear view of how their companies are performing as it happens.

Why the pivot to financial tech?

Running LA Airsoft revealed to Sutton how much time and opportunity is lost when financial information lives in separate silos. Stripe, Square and Amazon each offer their own analytics, but don’t necessarily deliver a complete picture.

Sutton recognized the need for a system that could unify this data automatically. Flow Keeping links tools like Xero, QuickBooks, Shopify, WooCommerce, Plaid and Amazon, allowing for real-time reconciliation and live insights. For cash-basis businesses, it interprets cost of goods sold (COGS) directly from sales channels—enabling a separation between taxable income (net income) and true business performance (operating income).

“You can’t scale what you can’t measure,” Sutton says. “Flow Keeping helps owners make informed decisions in the moment, without waiting for their books to catch up.”

Built with precision, designed to evolve

The platform’s development reflects Sutton’s methodical approach. He shares that he assembled a team of experienced bookkeepers and web developers with specialized expertise in UI/UX design and Application Programming Interfaces (API) integration. This allows Flow Keeping to operate as both a service and a Software as a Service (SaaS) product.

Sutton explains that the Flow Keeping team is preparing for a hard launch in Q3 2025, backed by early feedback from a private beta group. These users—many of whom come from Sutton’s own network—are helping refine the interface, reporting features and onboarding process. Their input shapes the roadmap and ensures real needs are prioritized.

Enhancing what already works

Sutton has been intentional about positioning Flow Keeping as a complement—not a replacement—for existing systems. Rather than asking users to abandon the platforms they already use, Flow Keeping integrates with them to enhance their functionality.

According to the company, planned updates include expanded compatibility with more selling channels and development of a mobile application. The company asserts that customers can anticipate new features like financial forecasting, inventory ordering and forecast-to-actual comparisons. Flow Keeping will be available as a subscription-based software, giving users the flexibility to access insights without necessarily using the full-service bookkeeping option.

A clear vision for entrepreneurs

Sutton’s focus remains the same: remove complexity and replace it with clarity. Flow Keeping gives business owners the ability to track sales, monitor banking activity and manage accounting—all in one place, updated in real time.

Having built one successful company from the ground up, Sutton understands what entrepreneurs need to grow—and what slows them down. With Flow Keeping, he’s offering a tool designed to empower those owners with better visibility and faster decision-making.