Alison Victoria’s Commitment to Living Fearlessly

Known for her signature blend of vintage glamour and modern edge, Alison Victoria has cemented her place as a leading force in the design world. As founder and president of Alison Victoria Interiors, her portfolio spans high-end boutiques, luxury resorts and private residences—including holiday collaborations with the White House.

Onscreen, she’s the creator, executive producer and star of HGTV’s Windy City Rehab and co-star of Ugliest House in America and Scariest House in America. This fall, she returns to HGTV with the series premiere of Sin City Rehab. Offscreen, Victoria has launched Briefly Gorgeous Productions to bring raw, authentic storytelling to reality TV. She also recently debuted a beauty line with Volition Beauty, inspired by her Greek heritage, and has stylish partnerships with The Tile Shop, Cabinets To Go and Hoodsly, the last of which offers her new custom kitchen range hoods.

From homes to products to reality TV, Victoria brings bold vision and timeless style to all she touches.

Q&A with Alison Victoria

SUCCESS: You’ve built an impressive career as a designer, TV host and now executive producer. What pivotal moment has shaped your journey the most?

Alison Victoria: There are so many pivotal moments. It’s all different moments that give me the opportunity to make choices. I [remember] look[ing] at the choice to answer that email that I got [from a Sacramento-based production company looking for an interior designer for an HGTV show] 15 years ago and the way that I unapologetically went for it. Then I just took risks that led me to massive rewards.

After that, there were so many pivotal moments—like making the choice to always follow my heart, as hard as it might be. You’ve got one life, [and] it’s not long. Why waste your time doing anything you don’t love or working with people you don’t like or [who] dim your light?

S: With multiple award nominations for Windy City Rehab and the launch of your production company, what’s your vision for the future of reality TV?

AV: My vision is to continue the raw, unedited, unfiltered experience that anyone has in any category. I’m not sticking with home. I’m going into documentaries. I am going into anything that is authentic.

I love the fact that 15 years ago, I was given this chance and that someone saw [an opportunity] in me. I continued to just stay true to myself, not changing for anyone. I want to keep finding characters like that in this world—who are passionate and real. I want to make sure that the people [who] I put on television are the same people you would meet if you ran into them at a restaurant. That there is no difference, that there is only one character in their li[ves], and it’s their authentic selves.

S: What’s your creative process like, and where do you draw inspiration from?

AV: Inspiration can start anywhere for me. It could start with a fabric… an antique light fixture… or an experience that I had recently, whether it’s through travel or a restaurant or really anything visual…. It always starts somewhere. So the process is different for every job I do.

S: Your philanthropic efforts are inspiring. How do you choose the causes you support, and what impact do you hope to create?

AV: My philanthropic efforts were always with animals early on and still are. I’m on the board of PAWS (Pets Are Worth Saving). Habitat for Humanity has always been near and dear to me, especially the Women Build program—getting out there with my team and building homes for people who deserve them. It’s great to follow [the process], from framing walls to bringing flowers and sitting in the kitchen you helped bring to life. Women Build inspires other women to not just build but to be a part of something important.

The way I got involved with the Chicago Refugee Coalition was through my boyfriend, Brandt Andersen, who has devoted his life to helping refugees through his organization, the REEL Foundation. Because of his film, The Strangers’ Case, and us spending time with refugees in Turkey, Greece and the Middle East, it made me go, “Chicago’s having a real crisis right now. How can I get involved?”

S: With your busy schedule filming, designing and launching new ventures, how do you prioritize self-care and maintain balance?

AV: I don’t know if I like the word balance because we’re all trying our best to do it all. But if you’re doing it right, you’re admitting that you can’t do it all. That was a huge tipping point for me—realizing I needed help. I’m only as good as the people I work with and surround myself with.

Jeff Bezos said he prefers “work-life harmony” over balance—life and work intertwined, not a trade-off. I loved that. For me, it’s about doing a little of what’s important every day. When I’m happy, I feel like I float around the world and happiness is drawn to me.

S: You’re expanding into beauty with a collaboration with Volition Beauty. How does this project connect with your personal values and Greek heritage?

AV: I’m obsessed with olive oil. There is no meal without olive oil and lemon. I have a tablespoon every day. It reminds me of the Greek islands—there’s something nostalgic about it, and I believe it makes a huge difference in my hair, skin and nails. I’ve never worn foundation, and I think that’s helped me age gracefully.

I wanted to create something that feels like summer in Greece. It’s clean, it’s fresh. We’ve been through several iterations to perfect it. I just feel like we’ve hit the jackpot with the Glow Drops, [a combination of resveratrol from Greek grapes and squalane from Greek olives], and I can’t wait to hear what people think.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity and originally appeared in the September/October 2025 issue of SUCCESS® magazine.

Photo by ©Sarah Barlow