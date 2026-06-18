You probably already noticed it. Fewer people are typing questions into Google. More are asking TikTok, scrolling Instagram or watching a YouTube review before they ever open a search bar.

That shift just became official, in dollar terms. U.S. social commerce sales surpassed $100 billion for the first time in 2026, an 18% increase year over year, according to eMarketer. TikTok Shop alone is projected to generate $23.4 billion in U.S. sales this year—more than half of all U.S. social shoppers are expected to make a purchase on the platform at some point in 2026.

At the same time, the way people find your business in the first place is changing just as fast. Google rolled out five updates to AI Overviews this year, and a randomized field experiment found that when an AI Overview appears, it reduces outbound organic clicks by 38% and increases the odds that a search ends with zero clicks at all.

Two forces. One conclusion: Where your customers look for you, and how they decide to trust you, has changed. Here’s what that means for how you run your business this year.

Why Your Customers Already Live on Social Platforms

This isn’t a marginal shift. In 2026, YouTube, TikTok and Instagram function as real search engines for a growing share of consumers, particularly those under 35. People ask TikTok for product recommendations. They use Instagram to vet a brand before buying. They watch YouTube for in-depth reviews instead of reading a blog post.

The practical effect is that discovery now happens inside the platform, not on the way to your website. If someone finds your product through a TikTok video, they may research it, decide to trust it and buy it without a single visit to your homepage. That’s not a hypothetical. It’s the architecture social platforms have built, and it’s why TikTok Shop creator earners grew 146% year over year , with thousands of creators now generating six-figure sales through the platform alone.

For a solopreneur or small business owner, this is genuinely good news. You don’t need a seven-figure ad budget to show up where your customers are looking. You need to be present, consistent and useful on the one or two platforms where your specific audience actually spends time.

The Search Traffic You Used to Count On Is Shrinking

Here’s where it gets more complicated. If your business has relied on people finding you through a Google search and clicking through to your website, that channel is getting narrower.

The data on exactly how much narrower varies by study, but the direction is consistent. One field experiment found that AI Overviews reduce outbound organic clicks by 38% when they appear on a search results page. Other industry analyses have put the click-through decline for informational queries even higher. What all the research agrees on is the underlying mechanism: When Google can answer a question directly inside the search results page, fewer people click through to find that answer themselves.

This hits some types of content harder than others. Definitions, simple how-tos and basic informational queries are the most likely to get fully answered without a click. More complex, opinion-driven or comparison-based content still tends to send users onward because an AI summary can’t fully replace a nuanced recommendation.

So what does this mean for you? If your website traffic depends entirely on ranking for simple informational searches, that traffic is at risk. If you’re producing content that requires real judgment, comparison or expertise, you’re in a stronger position.

How to Show Up in Both Places at Once

The smart move isn’t choosing between social platforms and search. It’s building a presence that works in both because the two are becoming more connected, not less.

Google’s AI Overviews increasingly pull from multiple content types to build their answers, including web pages and YouTube videos. A well-optimized YouTube video, embedded in a relevant blog post and supported by social promotion, has a real chance of being cited inside an AI-generated answer, not just ranked the old-fashioned way. Visibility now comes from being everywhere your customer might look, not just from ranking first on one platform.

Start by picking one platform where your audience already spends time. Don’t try to be everywhere at once. If you sell a visual product, that’s likely Instagram or TikTok. If you sell a service that requires explanation, YouTube tutorials tend to convert better than short-form content.

Build content around questions, not just keywords. AI search rewards content that fully and clearly answers a specific question. Structure your blog posts, video scripts and social captions around the exact questions your customers are asking, in their language.

Treat your website and your social presence as one system, not two. Link your YouTube videos in blog posts. Reference your blog in your TikTok captions. The goal is for each platform to reinforce the others, so you show up no matter which one a potential customer starts with.

The Bottom Line on Where to Spend Your Energy

You don’t need to master five platforms or chase every algorithm update. You need to understand that the customer journey has changed shape. Discovery is happening earlier, inside social platforms and AI answers, before someone ever lands on your website.

The businesses that will win this transition aren’t the ones panicking about declining search traffic. They’re the ones meeting customers where they already are, with content clear enough that both a human and an AI summary can understand exactly what you offer.

Start with one platform. Build one system that connects your content across channels. That’s a more realistic plan than trying to fix everything at once, and it’s the plan that will actually move the needle this quarter.

Featured image from Azulblue/Shutterstock