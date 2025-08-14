Should You Use LinkedIn’s ‘Easy Apply’ Feature to Apply for Jobs? Here’s What a Recruiter Wants You to Know

LinkedIn is no doubt a great tool to find jobs. Its ever-updated job board, combined with the opportunity to connect and chat with professionals in your industry, makes it a valuable resource when job hunting. But if you’ve ever considered applying through the social networking site’s ‘Easy Apply’ function, you may want to think twice.

To help you get the job you want, we asked a recruiter to let us in on what they really think about using this tool. Plus, we asked all the pressing questions you may have on applying via LinkedIn: Will it make me look lazy to the recruiter? Will my application get lost? Should I just apply through the website instead?

What to consider before clicking ‘Easy Apply’ on LinkedIn

Surprisingly, there are a few upsides to applying through LinkedIn. Richie Lampani, founder and managing partner at Underground Administration, a recruitment agency, says it’s “fast, convenient,” and “gives recruiters immediate access to your profile, connections, and endorsements.” He also shared that the platform keeps everything centralized, helping you keep track of what jobs you’ve applied for.

However, Lampani shares that applying through LinkedIn might not be the best way to go if you really want your application to stand out to recruiters.

“You’re lumped into a pile with 200+ other people who hit ‘Easy Apply’ in three seconds flat or used an AI auto application tool,” says Lampani. “If your resume or LinkedIn profile isn’t sharp and targeted, you’re basically invisible.”

Lampani shared that most companies utilize ATS (Applicant Tracking Systems) and oftentimes, LinkedIn isn’t integrated very well, which, he says, can cause your application to be seen last—if at all.

When you should apply for a job using LinkedIn’s ‘Easy Apply’ feature—and when you shouldn’t

Before you vow to never apply for a job using LinkedIn’s ‘Easy Apply’ feature again, there are a few occasions where doing so can be beneficial. Lampani shares this guide to help you decide whether or not to submit your application via this tool.

Use ‘Easy Apply’ to apply for a job via LinkedIn when:

It’s a volume game, and you’re casting a wide net

You’re early in the process and testing interest

The job posting specifically states to submit your resume using ‘Easy Apply’

Avoid using ‘Easy Apply’ to apply for a job via LinkedIn when:

It’s a job you really want

You know someone at the company (referral > Easy Apply)

The post says “apply on our website”—because LinkedIn apps might not be tracked

How to make the best impression when using the ‘Easy Apply’ feature on LinkedIn

If you plan to apply for a job using LinkedIn’s ‘Easy Apply’ feature, Lampani suggests customizing everything about your application, from your headline to your resume, to stand out. “Include a tailored resume, a brief message if possible, and make sure your profile reflects the role you’re going for. LinkedIn becomes your portfolio in that moment,” he says.

He says that using the ‘Easy Apply’ feature will only make you read as lazy to the recruiter, “if it looks like you didn’t care.”

“If you use the same generic resume, your profile isn’t aligned, and you don’t bother to follow up, it reads like a low-effort Hail Mary. But if your profile is dialed in, resume is targeted, and you reach out afterward? You look efficient and proactive.”

Applying through the company’s website is the best approach

The key takeaway? In most cases, it’s best to avoid using LinkedIn’s ‘Easy Apply’ tool unless the job listing specifically instructs you to do so.

“If you really want the job, go through the company’s site,” Lampani says. “It shows intention, gives you more control over what you submit, and gets your info into their internal system where hiring managers are actually reviewing. ‘Easy Apply’ is fine for roles you’re lukewarm about or using as networking leverage, but for high-priority targets, apply directly.”

Photo by HakanGider/Shutterstock.